Magic: The Gathering leaks aren’t uncommon, and this one’s huge for fans of the Commander format. Leaked by Amazon, a pair of Commander deckleaders have been shown off.

This is a great way to get an idea of what players can look forward to next month when the Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion drops. The two commanders have both been translated, courtesy of Reddit, with one deck being White/Black/Green and the other being Red/White.

Several Magic: The Gathering commanders have been leaked ahead of Phyrexia: All Will Be One

The first Magic: The Gathering Commander deckleader that was revealed was the White/Black/Green legendary, Ixhel, a Descendent of Atraxa. A Phyrexian Angel, this card has a very interesting interaction involving Infect/Toxic cards. Here’s what this powerful new card does.

Ixhel, Descendent of Atraxa

Mana Value: 1WBG

1WBG Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Type: Legendary Creature - Phyrexian Angel

Legendary Creature - Phyrexian Angel Keywords: Flying, Vigilance, Toxic 2

Flying, Vigilance, Toxic 2 Stats: 2 power, 5 toughness

2 power, 5 toughness First Ability: Corrupted - At the beginning of your end step, each opponent with three or more poison counters exiles the top card of their library face down. You may look at and play those cards as long as they remain exiled and spend mana as if you were any color to cast those spells.

This is a much better interaction for Poison Counters than previous cards in Magic: The Gathering. Instead of it being focused on dealing with as many Poison Counters as possible, you need 3. There are very few cards that remove Poison Counters.

The ability to cast cards from your opponent's deck could be hilarious, and it’s likely not to feel as soul-crushing to see it happen. Many Magic: The Gathering players loathe seeing Poison Counters unless they deal them out to other players.

However, Ixel wasn’t the only card that was revealed, thanks to Amazon’s inadvertent leak. Instead of being a 3-colored Commander, we have a Boros commander. This Human Rebel is one of the characters fighting against Elesh Norn and the rest of the Phyrexian forces. Here’s what Neyali, Sun’s Vanguard, will do in Magic: The Gathering.

Neyali, Sun’s Vanguard

Mana Value: 2RW

2RW Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Type: Legendary Creature - Human Rebel

Legendary Creature - Human Rebel Stats: 3 power, 3 toughness

3 power, 3 toughness First Ability: All attacking tokens you control have Double Strike

All attacking tokens you control have Double Strike Second Ability: Every time one or more tokens you control attack a player, exile the top card from your library. You may play that card during any turn you have attacked with a token.

These two cards are significantly different, but both can easily be used. While Neyali can’t trigger her ability (unlike Ixhel), Neyali doesn’t have to risk getting into battle. At least Ixhel has the Flying and Vigilance to attack relatively safely.

Both Magic: The Gathering cards focus on the power of exiling cards, but Neyali exiles your card. You can play a card for free from your deck for any turn you attack with your token creatures - which will take nearly every turn. Lands, spells, whatever it is. The significant part is that you don’t have to spend mana, unlike Ixhel.

Players will have to wait until February 10, 2023, for this Magic: The Gathering set to be unleashed on the world, though it isn’t uncommon to see people wind up with these decks before the official release date. Occasionally, stores like Wal-Mart accidentally release them early. This could also happen to the Phyrexia: All Will Be One commander decks.

