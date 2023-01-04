What is the release date for Magic: The Gathering's Phyrexia All Will Be One expansion? Important dates and more

Elesh Norn is reportedly returning to Magic: The Gathering's Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion. She heralds the coming of the Phyrexian forces, as the multiverse war truly kicks off. On the heels of The Brothers’ War, fans can look forward to 2023's first major release for MTG in February.

Essentially, the Phyrexians’ goal is to “Compleat” everyone. To become Compleat, they need to have all of their organic body parts removed, and only have machinery remaining. The Phyrexians wish to bring Compleation to the multiverse, and they’ve already got forces in play to see their goals through.

What do Magic: The Gathering players need to know about the release date and events for this upcoming expansion? Phyrexia: All Will Be One isn’t too far away, and it promises to start the year off strong with new content, new decks, and more.

The war continues in Magic: The Gathering in the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion

The storyline that began in Dominaria United and continued through The Brothers’ War is set to wrap up with a war against the Phyrexians. Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the next Magic: The Gathering expansion with a global release date set for February 10, 2023. Additionally, there will be a wealth of pre-release events that will be dropped between February 3 and February 9, 2023.

For fans of the digital game MTGO and Magic: The Gathering Arena, Phyrexia: All Will Be One's digital release is set for February 7, 2023. Although Wizards teased the community with a few upcoming cards back in December last year, they then pushed the expansion to February. The MTG community is frustrated by product fatigue, with an excessive glut of products released back to back.

Important dates for Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE)

Prerelease: February 3-9 2023

February 3-9 2023 Digital Release: February 7, 2023

February 7, 2023 Launch Party: February 10-12, 2023

February 10-12, 2023 Friday Night Magic: February 10 - April 7, 2023

February 10 - April 7, 2023 Commander Nights: February 13 - April 13, 2023

February 13 - April 13, 2023 WPN Premium-Exclusive Commander Party: March 10-12, 2023

March 10-12, 2023 Store Championships: February 25 - March 5, 2023

For players interested in lore, a series of videos are set to arrive between January 12 and January 17, 2023. Players can look for a World-builder, lore stories, and perhaps the best of all, a cinematic trailer on January 17, 2023. The prerelease events will also include Jumpstart events, where players pick a pair of boosters and play with what they get.

Another important question to ask is “When do spoilers begin for Magic: The Gathering’s next expansion?” Spoiler season will run from January 17 through January 25, and Sportskeeda will cover the biggest and best cards to come to light.

We’ve already seen a few cards that will be featured on this set, such as Kaito, Dancing Shadow. Simultaneously, we're aware that five of the ten planeswalkers in the set will be Compleated.

Who will officially join Ajani on the side of the Phyrexians? Magic: The Gathering fans won’t have to wait long to see what awaits them as Phyrexia: All Will Be One launches in February 2023.

