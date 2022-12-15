Magic: The Gathering's Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion will reprint the incredibly powerful Phyrexian Obliterator

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the next major Magic: The Gathering expansion. It is expected to introduce some amazing new cards. However, like many expansions, it will also feature a few worthwhile reprints.

During a recent episode of the “This Week in Magic: The Gathering” podcast, the developers showed off several new cards. They also revealed that the Phyrexian Obliterator, originally printed in May 2011, is returning to the game.

All you need to know about the 4-mana powerhouse, Phyrexian Obliterator, in Magic: The Gathering

The Phyrexia Obliterator is a card that was originally printed in New Phyrexia during one of Magic: The Gathering’s Phyrexia-themed storylines. It may seem bad, but its ability more than makes up for it.

Phyrexian Obliterator’s stats

Mana value: BBBB

BBBB Type: Creature Horror

Creature Horror Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Keyword: Trample

Trample Stats: 5 power, 5 toughness

5 power, 5 toughness First ability: Whenever a source deals damage to Phyrexian Obliterator, that source’s controller sacrifices that many permanents.

Martin Jůza @MartinJuza Phyrexian Obliterator reprint! Monoblack about to get stronger? Phyrexian Obliterator reprint! Monoblack about to get stronger? https://t.co/ACsrjTlxQ1

Any time a source damages the Phyrexia Obliterator, the controller has to sacrifice that many permanents. If you run a deck with creature removal, you could, in theory, make an opponent start sacrificing their lands.

Red decks absolutely loathe the Phyrexia Obliterator. Almost all of Red’s removal requires it to deal damage. This means that to remove this card for a Red deck, one must sacrifice five permanents at a minimum (more if you buff the Phyrexian Obliterator).

If there is a weakness to this card, it has to be its mana cost. If you're running a multi-colored deck, you will have an incredibly hard time putting it into play. This depends on how many multi-colored lands you have.

Avery Alder 🔜 F2F Calgary RC @lackingceremony Since a reprint of Phyrexian Obliterator was spoiled for the new set, can I just tell everyone about the most devastating play I've ever made in modern?



My opponent plays a Phyrexian Obliterator. I resolve Asmo and make it deal six damage to itself. They lose everything. Since a reprint of Phyrexian Obliterator was spoiled for the new set, can I just tell everyone about the most devastating play I've ever made in modern?My opponent plays a Phyrexian Obliterator. I resolve Asmo and make it deal six damage to itself. They lose everything. https://t.co/9s3EVOJvun

The Phyrexian Obliterator is likely only going to be used in mono-colored decks or decks that can cheat it into play without casting it. You can also make it deal damage to itself. One of your own effects could also deal damage to it, which can be incredibly punishing.

However, one hurdle for this card is Sheoldred, the Apocalypse. Both share that four mana cost, so they will probably compete for a slot in most mono-Black decks in Magic: The Gathering.

The Phyrexian Obliterator is an incredible card that is even more devastating if you can get a few into play back-to-back. It is a card nobody wants to block unless they have Protection from Black. Even if you block it with a huge creature and kill it, you must still start sacrificing permanents.

Kenny, your Christmas rambro! @gattonero1321 Fun fact: When Phyrexian Obliterator was originally printed, it saw no standard play because Dismember could kill it for only 1 mana and four life. Since I dought that they will bring that card back, now is PO's time to SHINE! Fun fact: When Phyrexian Obliterator was originally printed, it saw no standard play because Dismember could kill it for only 1 mana and four life. Since I dought that they will bring that card back, now is PO's time to SHINE! https://t.co/0KoPUyXhIu

Magic: The Gathering's next expansion, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, will be released on February 7, 2023, for digital outlets. It will have a physical launch on February 10, 2023.

The Phyrexian Obliterator is an amazing Magic: The Gathering card. It will be interesting to see if it has a place in the upcoming meta when Phyrexia: All Will Be One is released.

