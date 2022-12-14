This is far from Elesh Norn's first appearance in MagicThe next major expansion coming to Magic: The Gathering is Phyrexia: All Will Be One, and now we have a clearer idea of what to expect. Wizards of the Coast produced a livestream yesterday, December 13, 2022, where they revealed several powerful cards in this expansion.

While the entire spoiler season has not yet begun, Magic: The Gathering's developers showed off some new, exciting cards and one powerful card that got a reprint. It's not at all shocking to see Phyrexian Obliterator come back, but that's sure to delight and upset players in equal amounts.

In particular, they focus on Elesh Norn, who caused the war that now plagues the Magic: The Gathering multiverse. She is the Mother of Machines and one of the most potent Phyrexian Praetors.

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines, and more revealed in the latest Magic: The Gathering livestream

1) Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

This isn't Elesh Norn's first appearance, but this iteration will prove powerful. I've been waiting for Elesh Norn to show up, though. We've already seen Praetors Sheoldred, Vorinclex, and Jin-Gitaxias across the last few expansions.

Elesh Norn is overwhelmingly powerful, though. She comes with the power of the Magic: The Gathering card Panharmonicon built in, but only for you. If a permanent comes into play and triggers the ability of another permanent, that ability will trigger a second time.

It's already fun, but she also stops your opponents from having this effect happen. Decks built around the ETB effects will adore her, five mana value or not.

2) Koth, Fire of Resistance

Koth, Fire of Resistance in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

It's been confirmed that there will be 10 planeswalkers in Magic: The Gathering's expansion. Further, half of them will be completed (in service to the Phyrexian forces). Thankfully, Koth stands firm against the forces of evil.

He's not the most powerful planeswalker I've ever seen, but he synergizes nicely with mana ramp in red decks. His +2 is impressive since it has you retrieve a basic Mountain from your deck, reveal it, and put it into your hand. I think it's fantastic to always have access to land. His -3 deals damage to a creature equal to the number of mountains you control, which can be a potential game-saver.

However, his ultimate ability makes you deal four damage to any target every time you play a Mountain card. When you combine him with Wrenn and Seven, this could be a devastating game-ending ability. With that in mind, he could be a lot of fun in Green/Red decks.

3) Slobad, Iron Goblin

Slobad, Iron Goblin in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Not all the Red cards are fighting against the Phyrexians in this Magic: The Gathering expansion. Slobad, Iron Goblin is the next version of a classic card - Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer. However, he's since joined the Phyrexian forces and is a powerful card.

He's now a 3-power and 3-toughness card. Slobad can sacrifice an artifact by tapping him. He generates an amount of Red mana equal to that sacrificed card's mana value. It can only be used on Artifact spells or activating the abilities of artifacts, but it allows you to ramp out a powerful card in short order.

I'm a pretty big fan of this huge, angry goblin.

4) Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden

Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Another card comes back with a new form, and this time it's a Red/White Human Rebel. Jor Kadeen is back and continues to battle against the Phyrexians. This Magic: The Gathering card will be a big deal for Red/White decks built around equipment. He's a 2-power, 2-toughness creature with Trample and only costs two mana to play (1 red, 1 white).

Whenever he attacks, he gains +X/+X until the end of the turn, where X is the number of equipped creatures you control. If his power is four or higher, you also draw a card. I wonder if he's going to be better for Commander, though.

That will depend on how many Equipment cards come in this Magic: The Gathering expansion.

5) Blue Sun's Twilight

Blue Sun's Twilight in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

This card's name was inspired by an older card, Blue Sun's Zenith. There were five "Suns" cards, each with a particular thematic ability. This one is also thematic for Blue but in a far different direction. Instead of granting a player X number of cards, this gains control of a target creature with a mana value of X or less.

Depending on your available mana, you can steal any creature on your opponent's field. If you spend more than five mana, you also create a token that's a copy of that creature, netting you two for the price of one.

You must spend at least seven mana, but it's worth the price. I'm a massive fan of this card as a game-winner for control decks.

6) Phyrexian Obliterator

Phyrexian Obliterator in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

It's been a while since this card was available in Standard for MTG. For four black mana, you get a 5/5 with Trample, and it packs a great power whenever this creature takes damage, the owner of that source of damage sacrifices that many permanents.

This can backfire on you if you accidentally deal it damage, but in most cases, your opponent will be too hesitant to try and block it.

There were also some gorgeous lands revealed for this expansion. They come in various styles, from borderless lands, with a new Oil Slick foil treatment, to lands with the Phyrexian language on them. They're gorgeous, without a doubt. Fans won't wait too long to get their hands on them.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One will be launched on February 7, for digital fans, with a global launch on February 10. There will also be events at various game stores between February 3 to 9, 2023.

