Magic: The Gathering guide - All Commander cards featured in The Brothers' War boosters

Magic: The Gathering's next expansion, The Brothers' War, is coming soon with several non-standard cards. Besides the Transformers collaboration, boosters will also contain legal cards for the Commander format.

Available in both set and collector boosters, these cards will be occasionally found in packs when The Brothers' War goes live on November 18, 2022, for Magic: The Gathering fans. These cards vary in power but cover a wide range of exciting effects. The following section dives into what each of them does for you as an MTG player.

1) Rootpath Purifier

Mana Type: 3G

3G Type: Creature - Elf Druid

Creature - Elf Druid Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 3 power, 4 toughness

3 power, 4 toughness First Ability: Lands you control and the land card in your library are basic.

Rootpath Purifier is a card I recently discussed in a Sportskeeda article, and there's an excellent reason for it. It's a wildly overpowered card for Commander that can make all your lands into play and your library into "basic" lands. They retain all special powers and abilities, but can now be searched for through any of the various land tutors the game offers.

Suddenly, Thespian Stage can be pulled with any card that allows you to search for basic lands. Many deadly combos will be much easier to trigger if you can pay a few mana, find a few lands, and put them in play.

2) Urza's Workshop

Mana Type: Colorless

Colorless Type: Land - Urza's

Land - Urza's Rarity: Rare

Rare First Ability: Tap: Add one colorless mana

Tap: Add one colorless mana Second Ability: Metalcraft - Tap: Add one colorless for each Urza's land you control. Activate if you control three or more artifacts.

Another Magic: The Gathering card recently discussed in a Sportskeeda article was Urza's Workshop. It's a brand-new Urza land that synergies well with the older ones initially released during Antiquities. It also works with the Unfinity land that was created.

It creates colorless mana, but if you have at least three artifacts in play, it generates one colorless mana for each Urza's land you have in play. It's uncertain if there will be a future in Eternal formats, but at the very least, Commander players will love this Magic: The Gathering card.

3) Disciple of Caelus Nin

Mana Type: 4W

4W Type: Creature - Human Wizard

Creature - Human Wizard Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 3 power, 4 toughness

3 power, 4 toughness First Ability: When this enters the battlefield, starting with you, each player chooses up to five permanents they control. All permanents other than Disciple of Caelus Nin that weren't chosen this way phase out.

When this enters the battlefield, starting with you, each player chooses up to five permanents they control. All permanents other than Disciple of Caelus Nin that weren't chosen this way phase out. Second Ability: Permanents can't phase in

Caelus Nin was a character from the classic Magic: The Gathering novels, and this card genuinely seems like it will cause some frustration on the battlefield. Permanents can no longer phase in once they've been phased out, which is already pretty annoying.

Players are going to have to make some tough choices with this. They pick up to five permanents to keep, and everything else phases out of existence. The card that is phased out doesn't exist for gameplay. Control players will adore slowing down the game with this Magic: The Gathering card.

4) Sardian Avenger

Mana Type: 1R

1R Type: Creature - Goblin Warrior

Creature - Goblin Warrior Rarity: Rare

Rare Keywords: First strike, trample

First strike, trample Stats: 1 power, 1 toughness

1 power, 1 toughness First Ability: Whenever Sardian Avenger attacks, it gets +X/+X0 until the end of the turn, where X is the number of artifacts your opponent control.

Whenever Sardian Avenger attacks, it gets +X/+X0 until the end of the turn, where X is the number of artifacts your opponent control. Second Ability: Whenever an artifact an opponent controls is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, Sardian Avenger deals one damage to that player.

What a perfect, aggressive red card for this Magic: The Gathering expansion. There are so many artifacts. This card is going to potentially be devastating. Of course, it's also relatively easy to kill.

If your opponent is prominent in sacrificing artifacts - treasure tokens, clues, blood tokens, et cetera - this card will enact a heavy toll as damage. It could also swing very hard in multiplayer games.

5) Titania, Nature's Force

Mana Type: 4GG

4GG Type: Legendary Creature - Elemental

Legendary Creature - Elemental Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 6 power, 6 toughness

6 power, 6 toughness First Ability: You may play Forests from your graveyard.

You may play Forests from your graveyard. Second Ability: Whenever a Forest enters the battlefield under your control, create a 5/3 green Elemental creature token.

Whenever a Forest enters the battlefield under your control, create a 5/3 green Elemental creature token. Third Ability: Whenever an Elemental you control dies, you may mill three cards.

While she's too expensive to be your Commander, this card will be overwhelming. High stats and three potent abilities for mill decks/elemental decks? Golgari (Green/Black) Magic: The Gathering decks will adore this card.

She can let you play Forests from the graveyard, which counts dual lands that are Forest/Other Lands. Pair her with cards that allow you to play multiple lands and cards that allow you to sacrifice lands for maximum frustration.

6) Staff of Titania

Mana Type: 2

2 Type: Artifact - Equipment

Artifact - Equipment Rarity: Rare

Rare First Ability: Equipped creature gets +X/+X, where X is the number of Forests you control.

Equipped creature gets +X/+X, where X is the number of Forests you control. Second Ability: Whenever equipped creature attacks, create a 1/1 green Forest Dryad land creature token (It's affected by summoning sickness).

Whenever equipped creature attacks, create a 1/1 green Forest Dryad land creature token (It's affected by summoning sickness). Equip Cost: 3

As a colorless artifact, this Magic: The Gathering card could go in any deck. But why pay five mana to cast/equip this card if you aren't running Forests? The more Forests, the better it is. Sure, it creates a Forest Dryad every time you attack with it, but that is far too much effort and work for almost no reward.

7) The Archimandrite

Mana Type: 2URW

2URW Type: Legendary Creature - Human Advisor

Legendary Creature - Human Advisor Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 0 power, 5 toughness

0 power, 5 toughness First Ability: At the beginning of your upkeep, you gain X life, where X is the number of cards in your hand minus 4.

At the beginning of your upkeep, you gain X life, where X is the number of cards in your hand minus 4. Second Ability: Whenever you gain life, each Advisor, Artificer, and Monk you control gains vigilance and gets +X/+0 until the end of turn, where X is the amount of life you gained.

Whenever you gain life, each Advisor, Artificer, and Monk you control gains vigilance and gets +X/+0 until the end of turn, where X is the amount of life you gained. Third Ability: Tap three untapped Advisors, Artificers, or Monks you control: Draw a card.

Another classic Magic: The Gathering character, The Archimandrite, gets its due in The Brothers' War. A RUG commander is built around you having plenty of cards in hand and gaining constant life. However, you also need the three creatures of the above types to do the most with it. It will allow safe attacks from increasingly more significant creatures.

All you need is a way to gain lots of life and infinite hand size. Thankfully, that's relatively easy in Commander. From now on, this card could do a lot for the power of RUG decks.

8) The Brothers' War

Mana Type: 3R

3R Type: Enchantment - Saga

Enchantment - Saga Rarity: Rare

Rare First Ability: Create two tapped Powerstone tokens.

Create two tapped Powerstone tokens. Second Ability: Choose two target players. Until your next turn, each creature they control attacks the other chosen player in each combat if able.

Choose two target players. Until your next turn, each creature they control attacks the other chosen player in each combat if able. Third Ability: The Brothers' War deals X damage to any target and X damage to any other target, where X is the number of artifacts you control.

The Saga of this whole Magic: The Gathering expansion is built around The Brothers' War. This card has the potential to be a game-winning bomb, depending on how you design your deck. In a game of more than three players, you can pit two opponents against each other, forcing them to attack one another.

Then, in Part 3 of this Saga, you deal X damage to two targets - including players - based on the number of artifacts you control. With so many ways to get cheap or even free artifacts in play, you can easily take two players out in one shot.

On November 18, 2022, Magic: The Gathering's The Brothers' War launches for gamers worldwide. It features several returning classic characters, mighty cards, and many new ways to deck build for the classic CCG.

