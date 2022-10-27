Magic: The Gathering "The Brothers' War" features classic artifact reprints - Goblin Charbelcher, Howling Mine, Ashnod's Altar, and more

In a recent Wizards of the Coast preview session, we got a sneak peek at numerous Magic: The Gathering reveals. Among these is the re-release of some classic artifacts from days gone by. Several of these were revealed, as were the classic artifact designs on the cards.

Besides simply having retro artifacts being confirmed in Magic: The Gathering, there will also be Schematic alters and numbered Serialized Retro Schematics for those who want to collect some truly rare Magic: The Gathering cards.

63 classic artifacts are coming back in Magic: The Gathering

All the packs of The Brothers’ War are going to have what was termed a “piece of Magic’s history,” and that certainly hits the nail on the head. These Retro Artifacts are classic relics from the game’s past, designed in a quaint, brown-border style that older Magic: The Gathering fans will be familiar with.

Some of these cards are older, like Howling Mine, and Ashnod’s Altar, while others are more familiar, like the Wurmcoil Engine. In addition to the normal retro frame, there will also be “Schematic” versions. Every set and draft booster will have at least one of these cards, and 1 in 6 will be a schematic.

Ashnod's Altar (Image via Sportskeeda)

In addition, there are also “Serialized” versions, which are numbered to 500. There will be a total of 63 retro artifacts in Magic: The Gathering’s The Brothers’ War expansion. The Serialized versions will be in the Collector Boosters. Moreover, they will all be printed in English, regardless of what region they are in. They also have a special foil treatment, which looks very shiny.

A few of these cards were revealed during the presentation, which you can read about right here. As of this writing, all of the retro artifacts are colorless, but there is no confirmation regarding the rest.

Ashnod’s Altar

Mana Type: 3

3 Type: Artifact

Artifact Rarity: Rare

Rare First Ability: Sacrifice a creature. Add 2 colorless mana

Wurmcoil Engine

Mana Type: 6

6 Type: Artifact Creature - Phyrexian Wurm

Artifact Creature - Phyrexian Wurm Keyword: Deathtouch, lifelink

Deathtouch, lifelink Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 6 power, 6 toughness

6 power, 6 toughness First Ability: When Wurmcoil Engine dies, create a 3/3 colorless Phyrexian Wurm artifact creature token with deathtouch, and a 3/3 colorless Phyrexian Wurm artifact creature token with lifelink.

Goblin Charbelcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

Goblin Charbelcher

Mana Type: 4

4 Type: Artifact

Artifact Rarity: Rare

Rare First Ability: 3, tap: Reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a land card. Goblin Charbelcher deals damage equal to the number of nonland cards revealed this way to any target. If the revealed land card was a Mountain, Goblin Charbelcher deals double damage instead. Put the revealed cards on the bottom of your library in any order.

Howling Mine

Mana Type: 2

2 Type: Artifact

Artifact Rarity: Rare

Rare First Ability: At the beginning of each player’s draw step, if Howling Mine is untapped, that player draws an additional card.

Ornithopter

Mana Type: 0

0 Type: Artifact Creature - Thopter

Artifact Creature - Thopter Keyword: Flying

Flying Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Stats: 0 power, 2 toughness

Phyrexian Revoker

Mana Type: 2

2 Type: Artifact Creature - Phyrexian Horror

Artifact Creature - Phyrexian Horror Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 2 power, 1 toughness

2 power, 1 toughness First Ability: As Phyrexian Revoker enters the battlefield, choose a nonland card name.

As Phyrexian Revoker enters the battlefield, choose a nonland card name. Second Ability: Activated abilities of sources with the chosen name can’t be activated.

Out of these, the three most interesting cards have to be Wurmcoil Engine, Goblin Charbelcher, and Phyrexian Revoker. All of these cards are great for one purpose or another. However, Goblin Charbelcher is the key component to one of my favorite Modern decks for Magic: The Gathering. That said, Wurmcoil is a monster, while Phyrexian Revoker is a fun control tool.

Andrea Mengucci @Mengu09 F for Phyrexian Revoker. #mengucube Your friendly reminder to not close your legs when a card fells down during cubing.F for Phyrexian Revoker. Your friendly reminder to not close your legs when a card fells down during cubing. 😅 F for Phyrexian Revoker. 😢 #mengucube https://t.co/VvHWLQLVbz

More of these cards will be revealed as spoiler season goes on for Magic: The Gathering, but there are so many great artifacts coming back in this set. There'll be something for everyone.

Poll : 0 votes