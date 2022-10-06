Magic: The Gathering's Unfinity is coming to MTG Arena - dates, deck archetypes, and more

Wizards of the Coast has not been shy about making announcements lately, including for Magic: The Gathering Arena. There are several events coming to the digital version of the CCG, including “The Ultimate Showdown.”

The event will focus on a game expansion many fans weren’t sure would ever appear in Magic: The Gathering - Unfinity. It will only be available for a limited time, and there’s no clear sign of whether it will return or become a permanent part of MTG Arena, but here’s what is known.

Magic: The Gathering reveals “The Ultimate Showdown” for MTG Arena

This month, Magic: The Gathering will bring the power and chaos of Unfinity into MTG Arena. This event, The Ultimate Showdown, takes place from October 8 - 10, 2022.

Robert Taylor @fireshoes #MTGArena



magic.wizards.com/en/articles/ar…



Alchemy: Dominaria arrives tomorrow



The Ultimate Showdown event takes place Oct 8-10. Choose a precon deck for Timmy, Johnny, Spike, or Vorthos. Bundles with their avatars and space-ic and shock lands! MTG Arena Announcements for Oct 5 #mtg Alchemy: Dominaria arrives tomorrowThe Ultimate Showdown event takes place Oct 8-10. Choose a precon deck for Timmy, Johnny, Spike, or Vorthos. Bundles with their avatars and space-ic and shock lands! MTG Arena Announcements for Oct 5 #mtg #MTGArena magic.wizards.com/en/articles/ar…Alchemy: Dominaria arrives tomorrowThe Ultimate Showdown event takes place Oct 8-10. Choose a precon deck for Timmy, Johnny, Spike, or Vorthos. Bundles with their avatars and space-ic and shock lands! https://t.co/grNqIfqNoL

In this, players will pick one of the four Magic: The Gathering player archetypes represented in the “Un” sets of the past and present. It’s unknown if these cards will be in the deck, but the following player archetypes will be available.

Deck Archetypes

Timmy: Monster masher

Monster masher Johnny: Ingenious inventor

Ingenious inventor Spike: Relentless competitor

Relentless competitor Vorthos: Art and lore aficionado

Vorthos, Steward of Myth, is one of the cards in the upcoming Unfinity expansion. She will likely have a very varied deck with several colors at her disposal. Here’s what she does.

Vorthos, Steward of Myth

Mana Value: 1R

1R Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Type: Legendary Creature - Human Gamer

Legendary Creature - Human Gamer First Ability: As Vorthos, Steward of Myth enters the battlefield, choose a named Magic character.

As Vorthos, Steward of Myth enters the battlefield, choose a named Magic character. Second Ability: Each spell you cast with the chosen character in its name, flavor text, or art costs WUBRG less to cast. This only reduces the amount of colored mana you pay.

So, it’s very likely her deck will feature several lore characters or cards that all feature a particular word. Given that her art shows her cosplaying as Nicol Bolas, he could be the star of the deck.

Roguedeckbuilder @Roguedeckbuild I need a judge, is this now a legal target for Spike, Tournament Grinder???? Asking for a friend. I need a judge, is this now a legal target for Spike, Tournament Grinder???? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/rZ9vaOwKlN

Spike, Tournament Grinder is a card that can be played with Phyrexian Mana, which means you can pay life instead of the black mana for the card. It also lets you pick a card from outside the game that was banned or restricted and put it into your hand. With this in mind, they will likely let you play a great deal out of your sideboard.

Jim Casale @Phrost_ they changed the cards in the art for the new Johnny combo player they changed the cards in the art for the new Johnny combo player https://t.co/ETD2PahRmy

Johnny, Combo Player, is a legendary blue creature that lets you pay four blue mana to search your library for a card and put it in your hand. It’s not a long stretch to say this will likely be a very combo/control-heavy deck with lots of answers and lots of ridiculous cards.

Timmy, Power Gamer, represents green and can pay four mana to put a creature from your hand into play. It could easily be a red/green deck with many ways to bring powerful creatures out fast, though that is still speculation.

It’s unknown if these cards will be present in the MTG Arena event, though Vorthos is available in the Unfinity expansion. She will likely appear in her own deck, though fans will have to wait and see.

The rewards, if any, are currently unknown, but players can also purchase bundles that feature avatars of these archetypes, as well as the Unfinity basic lands and shock lands that also use the space-themed Unfinity style.

Gamers won’t have to wait long, either. Magic: The Gathering’s next major event will kick off on October 8, 2022, and stars the wacky Unfinity expansion.

Poll : 0 votes