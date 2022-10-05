Magic: The Gathering Arena announces Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered for 2023

This week has certainly been a major one for MTG news, and Magic: The Gathering Arena wasn’t exempt from that. Two major official announcements arrived for Magic: The Gathering Arena fans, and that’s Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered being confirmed for the first half of 2023, and Explorer Anthology 2 arriving later on in 2022.

Interestingly, Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered will not be a complete re-release of the set for Magic: The Gathering Arena. Instead, it will be an amalgamation of Shadows Over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon. Wizards of the Coast also revealed that Explorer Anthology 2 will be coming to the digital version of MTG, with a scheduled arrival date of later this year.

Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered confirmed for Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering @wizards_magic The announcements keep coming! @MTG_Arena will have Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered in the first half of 2023, and Explorer Anthology 2 later this year! The announcements keep coming! @MTG_Arena will have Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered in the first half of 2023, and Explorer Anthology 2 later this year! https://t.co/PXkSY1m1vj

MTG Arena occasionally releases these curated remastered sets to bring certain cards back to life in a digital setting. Furthermore, these sets were released before the launch of Magic: The Gathering Arena, allowing fans to gain access to them for the first time in the Arena format.

Unfortunately, this 2023 expansion will not be the entire set. A combination of cards from Eldritch Moon and Shadows Over Innistrad will be put together, and both sets had some truly fantastic cards.

Saffron Olive @SaffronOlive Arena's going to be revisiting older sets starting with Shadows Over Innistrad remastered in early 2023. Explorer Anthology II the end of 2022. Arena's going to be revisiting older sets starting with Shadows Over Innistrad remastered in early 2023. Explorer Anthology II the end of 2022.

Anguished Unmaking, Thing in the Ice, Gisela, the Broken Blade and Tamiyo, Field Researcher are among the best cards that fans hope will appear in the set. However, one card may simply never arrive, no matter how beloved it is by the fanbase. That card is Emrakul, the Promised End.

Being a card that still has significant value, listing at around $63 on TCGPlayer, this is a 13/13 Legendary Creature for 13 colorless mana.

Emrakul, the Promised End

Mana Value: 13

13 Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Keywords: Flying, trample, protection from instants

Flying, trample, protection from instants Type: Legendary Creature - Eldrazi

Legendary Creature - Eldrazi Stats: 13 power, 13 toughness

13 power, 13 toughness First Ability: Emrakul, the Promised End costs 1 less to cast for each card type among cards in your graveyard.

Emrakul, the Promised End costs 1 less to cast for each card type among cards in your graveyard. Second Ability: When you cast Emrakul, you gain control of target opponent during that player’s next turn. After that turn, that player takes an extra turn.

The ability to take over someone’s turn would potentially be very difficult to program into the game. However, cards like this have appeared in MTG Online for years, so that possibility does exist. However, Wizards of the Coast has not revealed any major information about the upcoming Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered for Magic: The Gathering Arena.

BinarySoloistMTG @BinarySoloMTG If they cut Alms of the Vein from Shadows over Innistrad Remastered on @MTG_Arena I will riot. It’s by far the missing piece for madness/burn If they cut Alms of the Vein from Shadows over Innistrad Remastered on @MTG_Arena I will riot. It’s by far the missing piece for madness/burn

According to the team, it will release in “the first half of 2023”. Interestingly, they made yet another MTG Arena announcement. By the end of this year, Explorer Anthology 2 will be released, with this set scheduled to hit Arena by the end of the year. Wizards did not offer anything else in terms of information on it. There are potentially thousands of cards that could show up in the expansion, from throughout Magic: The Gathering’s history.

While the 30th Anniversary reveal might have upset some players, Shadows Over Innistrad is potentially great news for the Historic fanbase of MTG Arena, bringing them a wealth of new cards to enjoy later in 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far