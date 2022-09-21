Magic: The Gathering's Comet, Stellar Pup is both adorable and incredibly overpowered

Magic: The Gathering’s next expansion, Unfinity, has many ridiculous and potentially overpowered cards. After rumors and discussion of a planeswalker that doesn’t do what you say, Comet, Stellar Pup has been introduced by the game. A new and powerful multi-colored planeswalker, Comet is not only a "Very Good Boy" but is also powerful in several ways.

Unlike other cards from this expansion, it is playable in Eternal format, and with perfect dice rolls, it can infinitely generate creatures until you just win the game outright without damage.

Comet, Stellar Pup brings back much requested mechanics to Magic: The Gathering

The new Red and White Magic: The Gathering planeswalker, Comet, Stellar Pup, has brought back dice-rolling mechanics. This isn’t a planeswalker you control as normal. It has a baseline loyalty of 5 and only one ability, a +0 uptick.

Depending on how you roll while playing, this card will provide one of several powers. But what can Comet, Stellar Pup do though?

1-2: Gain +2 loyalty, then create two 1 power, 1 toughness Squirrel creature tokens. They gain haste until the end of the turn.

Gain +2 loyalty, then create two 1 power, 1 toughness Squirrel creature tokens. They gain haste until the end of the turn. 3: Lose -1 loyalty, then return a card with a mana value of 2 or less from your graveyard to your hand.

Lose -1 loyalty, then return a card with a mana value of 2 or less from your graveyard to your hand. 4-5: Comet, Stellar Pup deals damage equal to the number of loyalty counters on him to a creature or player, then loses 2 loyalty.

Comet, Stellar Pup deals damage equal to the number of loyalty counters on him to a creature or player, then loses 2 loyalty. 6: Gain +1 loyalty and you may activate Comet, Stellar Pup’s loyalty ability two more times in this turn.

The Magic: The Gathering Unfinity card has a great set of powers and only costs 4 mana to play. It's not overwhelmingly powerful, but it's far from being weak. The best part is that it could be played in Legacy decks too!

Another great thing about the card is that it doesn’t target anything. Players can’t respond to it and start countering its effects. Despite being inconsistent, it is potentially very powerful. You can constantly roll 6s and 1s to build Comet's Loyalty to around 20.

From there, you just need to roll 4-5 to one-shot a player. This could happen on the very same turn he comes out. Sure that’s unlikely, but the fact that it can happen is fascinating.

All the dice roll powers are positives for this Magic: The Gathering card. Even upon loss of loyalty, it can deal damage or retrieve cards. On top of that, by simply rolling lots of 6s and 1s, you can defeat someone with a swarm of hasted Squirrels.

The only downside right now is that Comet, Stellar Pup doesn’t seem to have a home in any particular deck yet. In theory, it could be part of a control deck as a potential condition. Fill it with control and counterplay, and use Comet, Stellar Pup to keep building up loyalty and squirrels to win. It would also benefit from Proliferate to keep building up his loyalty tokens.

Magic: The Gathering’s Unfinity expansion releases both online and offline on October 7, 2022. However, it is not clear if it will be available in Magic: The Gathering Arena. As of now, there are no such plans.

