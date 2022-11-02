Magic: The Gathering's Urza's Workshop gives Commander players Tron land support

Some cards arriving with the Magic: The Gathering’s The Brothers’ War expansion will be focused solely on Commander support. This includes one of the more recent reveals, Urza’s Workshop. That’s right, another Urza’s land has been printed, but it will not be available in Standard. While it’s currently unknown if it will be usable in legacy formats due to one of the card’s major weaknesses, it could be a good option for Commander players.

What does this colorless Urza’s land offer gamers who want to play artifact-themed Magic: The Gathering decks? This article will detail what Urza’s Workshop does along with other relevant information.

Magic: The Gathering creates a new Urza’s land with Urza’s Workshop

The Urza’s lands are among the most powerful colorless mana options in all of Magic: The Gathering’s long history. Originally printed in Antiquities, the Urzatron lands were known as Urza’s Mine, Urza’s Power Plant, and Urza’s Tower. Normally, those lands tapped for 1 colorless mana.

However, if you have all three in play, each of them will add 2 colorless mana to your mana pool instead, which is incredible value for having three lands. Now, these particular lands have even more value than before, when it comes to Commander.

April King @CubeApril Disney is at it again, with their revisionist fairy tale Urza's lands.



The original Hans Christian Andersen version is about a pair of dumb brothers who get in a stupid war that eventually culminates in the death of millions of innocents. Haha. Disney is at it again, with their revisionist fairy tale Urza's lands.The original Hans Christian Andersen version is about a pair of dumb brothers who get in a stupid war that eventually culminates in the death of millions of innocents. Haha. https://t.co/wbzr84rBjo

Urza’s Workshop is a new Rare Urza’s land for Magic: The Gathering, and will reward players for having multiple Urza’s lands in play. Since this is Commander, you cannot have multiples of the Urza’s land types in the deck at once, so what it can achieve is limited in that sense.

Urza’s Workshop

Type: Land - Urza’s

Land - Urza’s First Ability: Tap - add 1 colorless mana.

Tap - add 1 colorless mana. Second Ability: Metalcraft - Tap add 1 colorless mana for each Urza’s land you control. Activate this only if you control three or more artifacts.

New Magic Cards @MagicNewCards

Metalcraft - T: Add C for each Urza's land you control. Activate only if you control three or more artifacts. #MTG Urza's Workshop Land - Urza's. T: Add C.Metalcraft - T: Add C for each Urza's land you control. Activate only if you control three or more artifacts. mtgpics.com/card?ref=brc051 Urza's Workshop Land - Urza's. T: Add C.Metalcraft - T: Add C for each Urza's land you control. Activate only if you control three or more artifacts. mtgpics.com/card?ref=brc051 #MTG https://t.co/24IIlMt3kh

Metalcraft is the major drawback for this card as it requires you to have three artifacts if you want to use the second ability. At best, you could possibly get 4 colorless mana each time you tap Urza’s Workshop, which is still a fairly decent amount.

While the three ones listed earlier are the original Urza’s lands, Urza’s Factory appeared in Time Spiral, and the recent Unfinity set added Urza’s Fun House. Since this is an “acorn” card, it technically cannot be used outside of the “Un” sets, and your local playgroup may feel different.

Urza’s Fun House allows for Infinite Mana in Magic: The Gathering, however, if you have the three default Urza’s lands in play, so perhaps not. It’s something to consider, at the very least. Doing this would allow Urza’s Workshop to tap for 6 mana.

plush scorbunny! @plushScorbunbun Fun date idea: urza's fun house but we both have our favorite scorbunny plush going instead of the humans Fun date idea: urza's fun house but we both have our favorite scorbunny plush going instead of the humans https://t.co/FKjDIU3veZ

But does Urza’s Workshop have a future outside of Magic: The Gathering's Commander meta? There’s been talk of it being possible in Eternal formats, but it’s currently unclear if it will have a solid spot on decks. After all, the Cloudpost lands don’t require Metalcraft, so they’re already a far better option.

It could work in decks that feature Candelabra of Tawnos, which is an artifact that allows you to pay X mana to untap X lands. Nevertheless, this new Magic: The Gathering card certainly shows some promise. It’s an interesting card, and no doubt, there will be a player that will discover a way to break it.

If nothing else, Commander players will be able to get something out of this. It’s easy enough to drop a few low-cost artifacts early, and thanks to the recent Rootpath Purifier, Urza’s lands are suddenly much easier to fetch.

aname4u @u4emana @GavinVerhey Liquimetal coating target Urza's Workshop. Cast Saheeli's artistry targeting Urza's Workshop. Cast Naru Meha target Saheeli's Artistry making a copy. Target Naru Meha and Urza's Workshop with the copy. After repeating you will have infinite lands that each tap for infinite mana. @GavinVerhey Liquimetal coating target Urza's Workshop. Cast Saheeli's artistry targeting Urza's Workshop. Cast Naru Meha target Saheeli's Artistry making a copy. Target Naru Meha and Urza's Workshop with the copy. After repeating you will have infinite lands that each tap for infinite mana. https://t.co/HW6ex6lqgq

At least one player already has an idea to generate infinite lands that allow for infinite mana. Since Urza's Workshop does not require the original Urza's lands, only lands that are typed "Urza", cloning them is certainly a possibility.

It will be interesting to see what Magic: The Gathering players do with Urza’s Workshop as a new Urza’s land. Will it become overpowered or just another strange card that sees little to no play? Only time will tell.

