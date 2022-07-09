5 incredible lands for Commander in Magic: The Gathering's Double Masters 2022

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Double Masters 2022, may not seem like it’s for everyone at first. The boxes will continue to grow in value, and the resellers will make tons of money off them.

While it seems like it’s just a set with tons of valuable power cards, it also brings lots of value for Commander players. From tons of commander options, powerful artifacts, and more, many of these cards are legal in Commander.

There are quite a few beneficial lands in this draft expansion, too, many of which are very desirable for many Commander decks. For Magic: The Gathering sets, this one does not disappoint in usefulness and sheer power.

Magic: The Gathering’s Double Masters 2022 brings plenty of mana value

Magic: The Gathering’s Double Masters 2022 set has tons of rares, mythic rares, and foils to collect, making the boxes of boosters incredibly valuable. There are cards with hundreds of dollars all on their own, potentially making one box worth the price of admission.

While these lands aren’t crazy expensive, they’re all valuable in terms of power for Commander’s casual, multiplayer game. These cards are also potentially useful in other metas, but when focused on Commander/EDH, these will not disappoint.

Best lands in MTG Double Masters

Cryptic Spires

City of Brass

Ravnica Double Lands

Forbidden Orchard

Cavern of Souls

5) Cryptic Spires

Cryptic Spires completely changes how players utilize lands (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is the only new card in the whole Magic: The Gathering’s Double Masters 2022 set! It’s a unique land and makes the idea of generating mana for a deck a little more interesting. Whenever you open a pack of Double Masters 2022, one of these will be there.

As you create a deck, circle two of the mana types at the bottom of the card. When this card comes into play, it comes in tapped.

It can be tapped later for either of the two colors gamers circled. So you can have one for each possible combination or circle in pencil — if you’re cowards — and redo it each time.

It’s a wonderful land because you can customize what mana it will be used for in every game and for every deck. It’s such a cool new concept for Magic: The Gathering.

4) City of Brass

Though old, this card is 100% still useful (Image via Sportskeeda)

The oldest card on this list, City of Brass, received its first print in Magic: The Gathering’s Arabian Nights expansion. It’s also one of the first lands to deal damage to the player who uses it, making it even more interesting.

Why use a land that deals one damage to you every time it’s tapped?

Because it can be tapped for one mana of any color. That’s immediate value right there.

Life is the most important resource in Magic: The Gathering. Being able to tap for any color in a pinch is invaluable.

3) Ravnica Double Lands

There are 10 of these to choose from, so pick the ones that your deck needs the most (Image via Sportskeeda)

I couldn’t possibly pick just one of these lands, so I chose them all! Ravnica had a set of dual lands that could be tapped for two colors but also come into play tapped.

There was one for each of the 10 Ravnica guilds. For example, the Selesnya Sanctuary taps for one green and one white mana.

Jim Nelson @MothmanJim Orzhov Basilica. Digital.

Painted for Magic the Gathering Double Masters 2022.

The only other catch is that you have to return a land you control back into play. For users who can drop multiple lands in one turn, drop this, return something to your hand and play another.

The only other catch is that you have to return a land you control back into play. For users who can drop multiple lands in one turn, drop this, return something to your hand and play another.

It’s nice and easy. The double lands are so powerful despite slowing things down a bit when initially played, but after they untap, they’re amazing.

2) Forbidden Orchard

You can tap for 1 of any color - but it’s going to cost you (Image via Sportskeeda)

A land that comes into play untapped and can be tapped for any color of mana? Surely there’s some kind of awful catch that makes this card unplayable. There is a catch, but it’s not really the worst thing in the world.

When you tap this card for mana, an opponent of your choice receives a 1/1 colorless Spirit creature token. Thankfully, it doesn’t have flying, at least.

This can be done to give an ally on the field a creature, so it grants mana fixing at a minimal cost to you.

1) Cavern of Souls

Tribal deck fans rejoice - Cavern of Souls is back! (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most popular ways to play Cavern of Souls is to play around with one or two creature types. When this card comes into play, you choose a creature type: Vampire, Dragon, Angel, Unicorn, whatever.

This card can be tapped for one colorless mana, or you can tap it for one of any color, but only to cast a creature spell of the chosen type. On top of that, the card you’re casting cannot be countered.

There it is, the big reason to have a Cavern of Souls on hand. Having uncounterable creatures is a massive bit of value.

While there weren’t a bunch of lands that came to Double Masters 2022, all of them are incredibly useful to Commander gamers in Magic: The Gathering. Hopefully, these reprints will make some cards a little cheaper to purchase individually, but only time will tell on that front.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

