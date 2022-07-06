5 best Commanders in Magic: The Gathering's Double Masters 2022

Quite a few powerful Magic: The Gathering legends have been reprinted throughout the Double Masters 2022 set. Being an expansion focused on drafting, and riddled with incredibly powerful cards, it’s going to be great for Commander players. Several powerful cards have been re-released, which may make them easier to gain in the future, but that is pure speculation.

Many Legends are great, but some Magic: The Gathering cards make better commanders

It's not that Commanders who don’t make this Magic: The Gathering list aren’t worth using; far from it. Kaervek the Merciless has the potential to be a comedically overpowered Magic: The Gathering Commander, for example. His ability to deal direct damage to a target after casting a spell can be devastating.

It just so happens that these particular cards appeal to this writer the most, and many other Commander players as well. Each has a particularly fun ability that can significantly impact a style of MTG player.

MTG Commanders in Double Masters 2022

Animar, Soul of Elements (Green/Blue/Red)

Muldrotha, the Gravetide (Black/Green/Blue)

Elenda, the Dusk Rose (White/Black)

Mizzix of the Izmagnus (Blue/Red)

Kaalia of the Vast (Red/White/Black)

5) Animar, Soul of Elements (Green/Blue/Red)

Animar starts weak, but really makes creature decks pop off (Image via Sportskeeda)

I’m a lover of both elementals and +1/+1 counters, so this particular card fills me with immediate joy. Sure, it comes into play as a 1/1, but it’s only 3 mana, and has protection from white and black.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, Animar, Soul of Elements gets a +1/+1 counter, which is already a fun time. Then, for each +1/+1 counter this card has, creature spells you cast cost 1 colorless mana less! For huge creature decks, this is going to spiral things wildly out of control.

The Command Zone @commandcast This one’s a fun one.... ANIMAR, SOUL OF ELEMENTS is finally getting reprinted in Masters 25! This one’s a fun one.... ANIMAR, SOUL OF ELEMENTS is finally getting reprinted in Masters 25! https://t.co/oH9QZIrSTs

It could also be fun for an artifact creature deck that runs primarily colorless artifact creatures and spells. You can also use it for a low-cost, high-value elemental/small creature deck. Animar is going to make life very unpleasant for people who leave him unchecked.

4) Muldrotha, the Gravetide (Black/Green/Blue)

Muldrotha is the gift that keeps on giving (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Black/Green/Blue Muldrotha, the Gravetide is one of my favorite legends in general. At 5 mana, it may be expensive, but it’s also a 6/6 with an absolutely staggering power level. It allows players to play a wide variety of cards from the graveyard, making self-mill decks terrifying.

During each of your turns, you may play a land and cast a spell of each permanent type from your graveyard. That means you can loop lands that have sacrificial abilities, and play an artifact, creature, enchantment and planeswalker from the grave every turn.

You have to spend the mana to cast them, but that means nothing is truly gone forever. As long as you have the mana, and cards aren’t getting exiled.

3) Elenda, the Dusk Rose (White/Black)

Elenda, the Dusk Rose is a more recent card, but she's powerful nonetheless (Image via Sportskeeda)

I’ve built more than one deck around Elenda, the Dusk Rose in Magic: The Gathering. Orzhov Aristocrats (Vampire) is such a fun, popular deck, and Elenda makes those decks entirely too powerful. A 1/1 with Lifelink for 4 mana, she rewards you when a creature dies.

It doesn’t matter on which turn, or who they belong to. Anytime a creature dies, she gains a +1/+1 counter. And when she dies, create X 1/1 white Vampire creature tokens with lifelink, where X is equal to her power.

Kyle Burton @ImKyle4815 Who else is stoked about Richard Kane Ferguson's new art in #MTG2X2 ? Here's Elenda, the Dusk Rose in a floating old border Who else is stoked about Richard Kane Ferguson's new art in #MTG2X2? Here's Elenda, the Dusk Rose in a floating old border 👀 https://t.co/p4hrF8u3Hd

You combine those tokens with some form of sacrifice engine that deals damage, and simply overrun players with tons of creatures. This Magic: The Gathering Commander does not mess around with providing value after her own demise.

2) Mizzix of the Izmagnus (Blue/Red)

Just because Mizzix is a goblin, don't discount their power in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Sportskeeda)

Do you want to run a spell-themed Commander deck in Magic: The Gathering? Do you want to be rewarded for this and have the spells get cheaper and cheaper through the course of the game? Mizzix of the Izmagnus is here to help.

Another 4-cost Commander, this 2/2 Goblin Wizard provides an experience counter anytime you cast an Instant or Sorcery spell with a Mana Value greater than the number of counters you presently have. So if you cast a 3-mana spell and have 2 counters, you receive another.

Sean Plott @day9tv I'm happy to announce that Mizzix of the Izmagnus has made her way into Double Masters 2022. Thanks @wizards_magic for the #MTG2X2 preview card! I'm happy to announce that Mizzix of the Izmagnus has made her way into Double Masters 2022. Thanks @wizards_magic for the #MTG2X2 preview card! https://t.co/7ZW3WVKw6Z

Instant and Sorcery spells also cost 1 colorless less for each experience counter that you have. This allows the player to cast some of the biggest, most expensive spells at a significantly cheaper rate. Plan on taking extra turns, or wiping away units with an overloaded Cyclonic Rift? Mizzix of the Izmagnus is all too ready to make your spell-themed dreams come true.

1) Kaalia of the Vast (Red/White/Black)

Want to play those 8 or 10 drop creatures for free? Kaalia of the Vast is here to help (Image via Sportskeeda)

New legends come and go, but few are as memorable as the 2011 stalwart red and black Magic: The Gathering card Kaalia of the Vast. She’s a powerhouse for Mardu decks, and her 4-mana cost is more than worth it. She might only be a 2/2 flyer, but it’s what she brings to the game that makes her valuable.

Whenever she attacks an opponent, you may put an Angel, Demon, or Dragon creature card from your hand and put it into play (also tapped and attacking). Just stack a deck with tons of powerful, horrifying cards in those three archetypes and laugh when, suddenly, there is a ton of damage going out.

Elevate Emma @emmaskyeward Name one card you think HAS to be included in my Kaalia of the Vast commander deck. Name one card you think HAS to be included in my Kaalia of the Vast commander deck. https://t.co/ycSe67xfjp

All three flavors of creatures tend to fly, do lots of damage, and also have amazing card effects. Since the card is coming from a creature’s ability, they aren’t subject to counters - unless the player can counter the creature’s ability instead.

There are plenty of amazing Magic: The Gathering Commanders in Double Masters 2022, and each player may find something in one of the others that appeals to them. That’s perfectly fine, as this list is just the opinion of one Magic: The Gathering player.

