5 best white Magic: The Gathering cards in Streets of New Capenna

Magic: The Gathering’s Streets of New Capenna has some genuinely exciting cards in it. The white cards bring back some serious firepower for Angels and some power for flicker/bounce decks.

On top of that, white in Streets of New Capenna has excellent new win conditions for those interested in winning outside of simply dealing damage. But which of these cards stands out the most as the best Magic: The Gathering cards for white?

In Magic: The Gathering, white cards typically focus on Angels and human soldiers, alongside granting +1/+1 counters, and boardwipe. Traditionally, some of the biggest boardwipe spells come from white, such as Wrath of God.

White saw a new board wipe on that point with Depopulate, but it’s not quite one of the best cards in this Magic: The Gathering expansion. It’s a solid card that still destroys all creatures, but it can also potentially grant everyone a card as well.

There are quite a few good cards, but which are the best, most ideal cards to use in decks going forward?

Top 5 MTG white cards

Extraction Specialist

Sanctuary Warden

Giada, Font of Hope

Halo Fountain

Elspeth Resplendent

5) Extraction Specialist (Rare creature)

Flicker decks are going to love using this to generate non-stop value (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Extraction Specialists are going to see a ton of play, perhaps in more metas than just Standard. Now, it does have a bit of a downside, but players have already found a loophole for this card. Extraction Specialist allows you to return a creature with 2 or less Mana Value from your graveyard and put it into play.

Now, as long as the Extraction Specialist is in play, that returned creature cannot attack or block, which seems kind of bad. However, this 3 attack, 2 toughness lifelink creature has another use. You can just flicker/bounce Extraction Specialist out of play and back into it again!

Now, all that's left is to play, and whatever you bring back will be free from its pacifism. That also would let you return yet another creature from the graveyard and put it back in.

This will allow you to keep generating value a few times, depending on the deck it's put in. It’s not going to be an overpowered card, but it’s going to have some pretty fun combos coming up as a result of it.

4) Sanctuary Warden (Mythic Rare creature)

Card draw is a weakness in white, but Sanctuary Warden sure helps out (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

One of the problems white decks have is that they don't often have a lot of card draws. This is a 5 attack, 5 toughness flying Angel for 6 mana, and she helps fix that. She enters play with two shield counters, which protect her from damage. But there’s an alternate purpose.

Whenever this creature enters play or attacks, you can remove a counter from a creature or planeswalker you control. That means she can burn planeswalker loyalty counters, remove +1/+1 counters, whatever you have on hand. If you do this, draw a card and create a 1/1 green and white Citizen creature token.

You get more creatures to use, and essentially free card draws. For players who can repeatedly create counters or bounce this in and out of play, it’s going to be horrifyingly powerful. She can use her own counters, then bounce her out of play and get them back to use more and more.

3) Giada, Font of Hope (Rare Legendary creature)

Giada is an incredibly powerful new Angel for Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Giada, Font of Hope is the hot new Angel tech for Magic: The Gathering. She’s low-cost and high-value. Giada can be an excellent card in Commander as a new deck leader. She’s got 2 attack and 2 toughness, as well as flying and vigilance.

However, every Angel you control enters play with an additional +1/+1 counter on it for each Angel you already control. That is going to create some truly massive, powerful Angels the longer a game goes on. She can also be tapped to generate 1 white mana too.

This means she can mana ramp, and creates powerful creatures. Suddenly, the weaker flying Angels come in much bigger, much meaner and are worth casting in the late game.

2) Halo Fountain (Mythic Rare artifact)

Want a fresh new win condition? Say hello to Halo Fountain! (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Halo Fountain and Elspeth Resplendent were very close to one another, but Elspeth’s ability to create non-stop value had her edge out the artifact when it came to Magic: The Gathering cards.

However, this isn’t to say Halo Fountain is a mediocre card. Halo Fountain creates creature tokens, creates card draws, and even has its own winning conditions.

On its own, it’s great. It requires you to have creatures in play to create value though. By untapping a tapped creature, and paying 1 white mana, it creates a 1/1 green and white Citizen creature token.

Tapping 2 mana, tapping this, and untapping two tapped creatures, it allows you to draw a card. But if you have 5 white mana, what if you tap this and untap 15 tapped creatures you control? You win the game, end of story. You can declare an attack with 15 weak creatures, and then activate this in response to win the game before the battle finishes.

That’s what makes this card create. Green/white token decks are going to love Halo Fountain as a cheap way to win Magic: The Gathering matches.

1) Elspeth Resplendent (Mythic Rare Legendary planeswalker)

Elspeth is easily the best card in white, and one of the best in the expansion (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Elspeth is one of the major white planeswalkers and has been immensely popular over the years. She comes into play with 5 loyalty at her base, with a series of incredibly powerful abilities. In fact, she also makes Giada Font of Hope be very useful, thanks to Elspeth’s ultimate ability.

Elspeth’s abilities in MTG

+1: Choose up to one target creature. Give it a +1/+1 counter and a counter from among the following abilities: Flying, First Strike, Lifelink, Vigilance

-3: Look at the top 7 cards of your deck. You can choose a permanent from among them with a Mana Value 3 or less, and put it into play with a shield counter.

-7: Create 5 white Angel creature tokens with flying and 3 attack, 3 toughness

Elspeth can make Magic: The Gathering creatures significantly stronger through that +1, that’s for sure. Once Giada has made giant Angels, granting them Lifelink can be demoralizing. Being able to search for cards and putting them in play with protection via shield token is also nice. But that -7, creating 5 Angels is brilliant. If Giada is in play, that could be devastating.

Elspeth is a constant train of value at any phase of the game, and she is, without a doubt, the strongest card when it comes to white cards in Magic: The Gathering. While there are other great cards in this collection of cards, Elspeth stands out as the greatest of them all.

