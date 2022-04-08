Magic: The Gathering's new 'Halo Fountain' offers a fun new way to win the game

In Magic: The Gathering, there are often creative ways to win the game, other than simply bringing the other player’s life points to 0. Players can mill each other out, deliver Poison Tokens, or simply have 4 of a specific card.

Streets of New Capenna offers up a new Mythic Rare artifact called Halo Fountain that shows a new, fun way to win the game, rewarding players who run lots of creatures or creature tokens. It can be difficult to set up, but it will be supremely rewarding.

Magic: The Gathering’s ‘Streets of New Capenna’ offers unique way to win the game

Later this month, the next expansion to Magic: The Gathering, Streets of New Capenna, will arrive. One of the best things about the card game is its ability to win the game in different, unique ways.

Halo Fountain is a Mythic Rare, white artifact that will be a part of the set in Magic: The Gathering’s physical and digital releases. It’s a fantastic card besides simply having new win conditions.

It comes with three abilities, and each one requires the player to untap several of their creatures. That means the player needs to have those creatures tapped in the first place, rewarding them for being aggressive.

It could also be used in a turbofog deck, where the player isn’t necessarily trying to deal damage, and just wants to set up the specific win condition. This artifact costs 3 mana to put into play, one of which must be white. Here's what Halo Fountain’s abilities do.

Halo Fountain’s tap abilities:

Tap 1 White, Tap Halo Fountain, untap a tapped creature you control: Create a 1/1 green/white Citizen creature token

Tap 2 White, Tap Halo Fountain, Untap two tapped creatures you control: Draw a card

Tap 5 White, Tap Halo Fountain, Untap fifteen tapped creatures you control: You win the game

The trick is to keep that many creatures in play at one time. Since this is a White card, and will likely be used in White/Green token decks, most of these creatures are incredibly weak. So players will have to find ways to keep them tapped and keep them safe.

There is a three-color legend that may help, at least in Commander. Kitt Kanto and Mayhem Diva can have the players tap two of their untapped creatures at the beginning of each player’s combat. This grants a creature that they control +2/+2, trample, and Goads that creature. This would help the player keep drawing cards and creating tokens, at the very least, without having to attack.

It’s important to note that the player doesn’t have to build up to the 15 tokens. They can just wait until they have 15 creatures, declare an attack, activate this artifact, and win the game. As far as Standard goes, this is an excellent way to win the game for control decks. They can take their time, build up tokens through various means, and win the game when it’s time.

In Commander, Rhys the Redeemed is probably the best option to go with, as a White & Green creature. It creates a 1/1 Green and White Elf Warrior token for 3 mana. The real power ability is its 6 mana ability: For each creature token you control, create a token that’s a copy of that creature.

Players don’t have to use tokens, either. They can just play a creature-heavy deck, after all. Tokens will probably be the best way to set this up, though, since the rest of the deck can be built around slowing the pace of the game down until they can declare a free win. Even without using the win condition, this card is incredible, and will likely see play in a variety of decks.

Magic: The Gathering has a ton of ways players can tap their own creatures without having to attack. For example, cards with the "Convoke" ability can tap their own creatures to help cast spells. Convoke decks will absolutely adore Halo Fountain.

Magic: The Gathering’s “Streets of New Capenna” expansion releases digitally on April 28, 2022, and has a paper release on April 29, 2022. The prerelease events will begin on April 22, 2022.

