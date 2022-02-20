Magic: the Gathering's Street Fighter Secret Lair is available for pre-order now

Secret Lair is a periodic drop of limited-edition cards for Magic: the Gathering, often in collaborative efforts. This latest reveal is a partnership with Capcom and their Street Fighter cast of characters. These will be available for a limited time, beginning on February 18.

In the past, shows like Netflix’s Arcane and Stranger Things have been a part of the “Magic: the Gathering Universes Unbound” series of products.

A limited-time collection of Street Fighter alternate cards coming to Magic: the Gathering

The Street Fighter Secret Lair collection features eight cards, each of which is a unique, new card instead of re-creating a previous creature that was in the game. These cards will recreate the mechanics fans of the Capcom fighting game are familiar with in some of the most iconic characters.

The following cards are confirmed for the Magic: the Gathering Secret Lair drop.

The World Warriors are coming:

Guile, Sonic Soldier (Red, White, Blue creature)

Zangief, the Red Cyclone (Black, Red, Green creature)

E. Honda, Sumo Champion (White creature)

Ryu, World Warrior (White creature)

Ken, Burning Brawler (Red creature)

Dhalsim, Pliable Pacifist (Green and White creature)

Chun-Li, Countless Kicks (White and Blue creature)

Blanka, Ferocious Friend (Red and Green creature)

The entire playable cast of the original Street Fighter II is in the Secret Lair drop for MTG, bringing the entire crew together in a card game. Each of the cards has at least two abilities, and are all legendary creatures.

Chun-Li has Multikicker (can trigger her Kicker ability multiple times upon summoning), and for kick, she exiles that many instant cards from her controller’s graveyard. That gives the cards exiled a Kick Counter. When she attacks, she copies each exiled card owned with a Kick Counter on it.

On the other hand, there’s Ken, Burning Brawler, a 3-drop red creature that has “Prowess”. That is an ability that grants +1/+1 until end of turn whenever that player casts a noncreature spell.

Ken can gain First Strike for the turn and has the “Shoryuken” ability. Shoryuken reads that whenever he deals combat damage, the player can cast a Sorcery from hand for free. However, that sorcery must have a Mana Value of less than or equal to the damage dealt.

These cards sound incredibly powerful. Alternate versions of these cards will be available in booster packs, but for the Street Fighter art and cards, they are only available in Secret Lair. The set will cost $39.99 for regulars and $49.99 for foils on the Wizards website.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul