10 best cards for Commander in Magic: The Gathering Double Masters 2022

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set is absolutely loaded with power: Double Masters! It’s an MTG set that is full to the brim with nothing but powerful cards, and it’s going to be incredibly expensive to get ahold of. It has 332 cards and is based on the original Double Masters set from 2020.

There are some incredibly powerful cards getting reprints that will no doubt help Commander players get these cards for the first time. Some of them have not had reprints in over 10 years, so it’s a very worthwhile set.

What is Magic: The Gathering Double Masters?

Magic: The Gathering Double Masters 2022 is a powerful set that is designed to be drafted. However, plenty of these cards have uses in competitive decks and casual decks alike.

With 332 cards, each pack comes with a combination of two-four Rare or higher cards, three-five Uncommon, and 8-10 Common cards, and a Cryptic Spires card.

Cryptic Spires is a brand-new land with an interesting gimmick. As players build their deck, they circle two of the colors on the bottom of the card. This land comes into play tapped, but it can be tapped for either of those colors. There are some truly titanic cards in the expansion, but which cards should Commander players look for?

Amazing Commander cards in MTG Double Masters

Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle:

Noble Hierarch

Land Tax

Imperial Seal

Hammer of Nazahn

Oracle of Mul Daya

Dark Depths

Mana Crypt

Force of Will

Exploration

10) Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle

Arixmethes is a fascinating, fun card for a wide variety of Blue/Green decks (Image via Sportskeeda)

I’m a sucker for fun, powerful creatures that can also generate mana, and Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle delivers. It’s a 12/12 for 4, which sounds like an unbalanced card. It comes into play with 5 slumber counters, and whenever you cast a spell, you remove a slumber counter. As long as it has slumber counters, it’s a land instead of creatures, so it cannot be removed via normal means.

It also taps for Green and Blue mana each time it’s tapped for mana, so that’s incredible. It’s a fun, ridiculous card, and one of my favorite Simic commanders. I’m a big fan of ridiculous cards, and this one fits the bill for sure.

9) Noble Hierarch

Exalted and Mana Generation? Got to love Noble Hierarch (Image via Sportskeeda)

Exalted is a really underrated ability if you ask me. I’m also a huge fan of the Alara block just in general, so I admit to a little bit of bias here. Though this card got a reprint back in Modern Masters 2015, it’s back in Magic: The Gathering Double Masters. It’s a 1-green, 0/1, and is a real powerhouse.

This creature can be tapped for either 1 Green, White, or Blue mana, and tthat is what makes it so terrific. It has tons of value in mana generation, and Exalted decks can deal some terrific amounts of damage.

8) Land Tax

Don't let other players get more land! (Image via Sportskeeda)

There haven’t been enough reprints of Land Tax, one of my favorite enchantments in white. The last time I can think of was Battlebond. It is amazing for players that aren’t hitting their land drops like they would normally. On top of that, it only costs 1 white mana, making it a bargain to put into play.

During your upkeep, if an opponent has even one more land than you, you can search your deck for up to three basic lands, reveal them, and put them into hand. All you need now is a card that lets you play multiple lands a turn. What a fun white enchantment.

7) Imperial Seal

The art is all wrong, but it's a worthwhile reprint (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tutors is one of the most powerful cards in all of Commander in Magic: The Gathering. Cards that can search for individual cards in a deck. Imperial Seal, that was originally printed in Portal: Three Kingdoms, is back.

I hate that the art was changed from the traditional seal of the Son of Heaven, but here we are. That aside, it’s a tremendous card.

It only costs 1 black mana and lets you search for a card in their deck, and put it on top of the deck instead. You also have to pay 2 life though, so keep that in mind. Even with those points, it’s still a tremendous card is and worth using.

6) Hammer of Nazahn

Nothing quite like equipping artifacts for free! (Image via Sportskeeda)

A very hard-to-get card is suddenly a bit easier to find. It’s a great card for Voltron decks/artifact decks just in general. It costs 4 mana to play, and 4 mana to equip.

However, whenever it, or another piece of equipment enters play under your control, attach it to a creature you control. This card also gives +2/+0 and Indestructible. Play your biggest, dumbest equipment, and pay no equipment costs! Love it as a concept in Magic: The Gathering.

5) Oracle of Mul Daya

More land is almost always the right call (Image via Sportskeeda)

Remember how I said that we need some ways to get extra lands into play? That’s one of the biggest power moves in Magic: The Gathering’s Commander meta. You want to play as many lands as possible.

Say hello to the 4-mana Oracle of Mul Daya! It lets you play an additional land each of your turns, and you can play lands from the top of your library. However, this requires you to have the top card of your library revealed.

Sure, your opponents see what’s coming next, but with enough land in play in Magic: The Gathering, that’s not going to matter too much. This is one of the best ways to mana ramp into some massive early plays.

4) Dark Depths

Sure, players lose a land, but they gain a 20/20 game-winning creature (Image via Sportskeeda)

I picked this one solely because it’s one of my all-time favorite cards in the whole of Magic: The Gathering. It’s also a fun way to win Commander matches. It’s a legendary snow land that comes into play with 10 ice counters, but they can be removed one at a time for 3 colorless mana. Or you can just use Vampire Hexmage to remove them all at once.

When this happens, sacrifice the land and create Marit Lage, a legendary 20/20 black Avatar creature token with flying and indestructible. Game’s functionally over at this point, in so many cases. It's such a fun Magic: The Gathering card to win games with.

3) Mana Crypt

It's a gamble, but it's often a gamble worth taking (Image via Sportskeeda)

A 0-cost artifact that generates two colorless mana? That’s incredible value right there. It does have a downside, though. You flip a coin on each of your upkeeps. If you lose the flip, you take 3 damage from the Mana Crypt. It’s still an incredible Magic: The Gathering cards, and is one of the best mana ramp cards in the entire game.

If you’re unlucky, you take some damage, but that’s a small price to pay to start playing overpowered Magic: The Gathering cards several turns early. It’s one of the best cards in this set for Commander for exactly that reason.

2) Force of Will

That's right, one of the most powerful counters in the game got a reprint (Image via Sportskeeda)

Being able to counterspell without investing any mana is overwhelmingly powerful in Magic: The Gathering. This card normally costs 5 mana, but you can pay 1 life and exile a blue card from your hand instead to use it. It counters a spell, and it’s one of the easiest “free” counterspells to use.

If you have life to use and a few blue spells in hand, this is an excellent card. It’s a normally pretty expensive card too, and even if you’re tapped out, it’s not the end of the world. It’s a great flex to throw people off with a sudden Force of Will.

1) Exploration

Easily one of the best green enchantments when it comes to land value, Exploration's terrific (Image via Sportskeeda)

Easily one of the best green enchantments of all time, Exploration has a very simple cost and ability. A rare enchantment that costs 1 green mana to play, it lets you play an additional land on each of your turns. In green, 1 green mana is basically nothing. There are so many cards that generate green mana, it can easily be done turn 2 - turn 1 with the right cards.

Combine this with Magic: The Gathering cards that allow a lot of card draw, or let you fetch lands out of the deck (Hello, Land Tax), and suddenly, you’re swimming in mana, and your opponents are sweating from the threat you pose.

There are so many amazing cards in Magic: The Gathering’s Double Masters that it can be really hard to pick just 10. There are others I considered without a doubt, and as with all lists, the mileage will vary. This is just 10 cards that immediately jumped out to me as powerful, useful cards for a variety of decks.

