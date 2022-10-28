Magic: The Gathering's Gix, Yawgmoth's Praetor has been revealed in The Brothers' War spoilers

Magic: The Gathering’s next expansion, The Brothers’ War, is planned to bring many powerful cards to players worldwide. The set will also feature several prominent names from Magic: The Gathering lore. One, in particular, is a servant of the Dark God Yawgmoth - Gix. Being one of Yawgmoth’s highest-ranked lieutenants, he serves as Praetor to the Phyrexian god.

This latest incarnation of Gix, known as Gix, Yawgmoth’s Praetor, might be his most powerful version yet, with the ability to turn an opponent's cards against them. He even incentivizes players to attack each other in games of Commander. What exactly can he do that makes him so powerful?

What does Gix, Yawgmoth’s Praetor bring to Magic: The Gathering?

Gix was one of the first living beings to join Yawgmoth in the founding of Phyrexia and one of the first living beings to be Compleated. Throwing away his humanity to become an amalgamation of flesh and machine, Gix is one of the highest-ranking servants of the Dark God.

He was also responsible for creating a number of sleeper agents throughout Dominaria, and could have been responsible for converting planeswalkers such as Ajani. When it comes to his arrival in The Brothers’ War expansion for Magic: The Gathering, he’s fragile, but also incredibly powerful.

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Gix, Yawgmoth’s Praetor

Mana Type: 1BB

1BB Type: Legendary Creature - Phyrexian Praetor

Legendary Creature - Phyrexian Praetor Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 3 power, 3 toughness

3 power, 3 toughness First Ability: Whenever a creature deals combat damage to one of your opponents, its controller may pay 1 life. If they do, they draw a card.

Whenever a creature deals combat damage to one of your opponents, its controller may pay 1 life. If they do, they draw a card. Second Ability: 4BBB, Discard X cards: Exile the top X cards of target opponent’s library. You may play lands and cast spells from among cards exiled this way without paying their mana costs.

Based on this information, the card certainly looks strong. Sure, he’s got a 3 toughness, so he’s easily dealt with when it comes to direct damage. But if he's able to stay in play or enter the late game, he can be a real terror. His first ability is an amazing power for games of Commander as he rewards players for attacking your opponents. They have to pay 1 life for it, but they gain a bit of card draw, and who doesn’t want that?

However, Gix's best power is his second ability. It’s expensive, costing 7 mana, and however many cards you wish to discard, but the rewards are plentiful. You can simply discard a hand of 7 cards and exile 7 cards from your opponent’s deck. You can then cast whatever spells are available without spending mana and play lands from that stack.

Black decks often want to discard important cards into the graveyard as well. It’s an expensive graveyard engine, but it also provides incredible value. The better your opponent's deck, the more powerful your options are.

As far as this Magic: The Gathering ability goes, it’s worth noting that it does not state that this ability is a Sorcery. So, you can, in response to an opponent taking an action, pay the mana, discard cards, and look through your opponent’s deck for a counterspell, creature removal spell, or another game-winning option.

It remains to be seen if this Magic: The Gathering card will be used in any of the meta decks as the expansion launches. But it does have a great deal of potential in both casual and competitive worlds.

