Magic: The Gathering reveals new Command cards for The Brothers' War expansion - What Urza, Mishra, Kayla, and Gix's cards do

The Brothers’ War reveals continue to roll out for Magic: The Gathering and some very interesting cards have shown up. A set of Command cards, including one each for Urza, Mishra, Kayla, and Gix have been introduced. Unfortunately, the Gix card has only been shown in very low resolution, which means it could be a fake or an alter.

The Urza and Mishra reveal in Magic: The Gathering, however, are confirmed. Players can learn below exactly what these powerful new cards will allow Magic: The Gathering players to do this November.

Three “Command” cards have been revealed for Magic: The Gathering’s next expansion

In Magic: The Gathering parlance, “Command” cards are unique instants and sorceries, known as Modal cards. Players who cast a Command card will be presented with four choices. They will allow you to pick two of these to use every time you cast the spell.

They allow for enormous levels of flexibility and power. Command spells have frequently been key parts of decks in the past, and these show a great deal of promise as well. Three of these have been revealed, and each represents a particular color. Urza’s Command is Blue, Mishra’s Command is Red, Kayla’s Command is White, and the alleged Gix’s Command is Black.

There will likely be one more Command card revealed in the future, which will be Green. Green will almost certainly be Titania’s Command, as she has been the most powerful figure among green cards so far.

Urza's Command (image via Wizards of the Coast)

Urza’s Command is a Blue Instant, which also costs 2UU mana. It allows blue players to do quite a few interesting things. Out of these, you can pick two.

Creatures you don’t control get -2/-0 until end of turn.

Create a tapped Powerstone token.

Create a tapped 0/0 colorless Construct artifact creature token with “This creature gets +1/+1 for each artifact you control.”

Scry 1, then draw a card.

These abilities pair nicely with the way Urza is already designed in this Magic: The Gathering expansion. He’s big on Powerstones and creating artifact creatures that slowly get bigger as the game progresses. It’s a very rewarding card that can be used in a number of deck archetypes.

Mishra's Command (image via Wizards of the Coast)

Mishra’s Command, on the other hand, is a R+X Sorcery, so it can only be cast on your turn. There are four choices again, and the X will affect all of the choices you make with this card. The more mana you invest, the more power you can access.

Choose target player. They may discard up to X cards. Then they draw a card for each card discarded this way.

This spell deals X damage to target creature.

This spell deals X damage to target planeswalker.

Target creature gets +X/+0 and Haste until end of turn.

As a 1 mana+X card, this card can be used in a variety of fun ways. You can use it as a discard engine, or as a way to secure the game-winning kill in mono-Red aggro. It also allows card draws with that discard, or it can be used to eliminate a threat.

Gix’s Command has been seen on social media and is a 3BB Sorcery for black. It fits the mono-Black mold of sacrifice, creature buffs, and graveyard retrieval. As with the others, you can also pick two options.

Put two +1/+1 counters on up to one creature. It gains lifelink until end of turn.

Destroy each creature with power 2 or less.

Return up to two creature cards from your graveyard to your hand.

Each opponent sacrifices a creature with the highest power among creatures they control.

Thankfully, Gix’s Command doesn’t allow these cards to come back into play immediately. Another Command spell has been revealed, the White spell, Kayla’s Command. A Sorcery for 1WW, her card also feels very much in line with what one would expect from a White Magic: The Gathering card.

Create a 2/2 colorless Construct artifact creature token.

Put a +1/+1 counter on a creature you control. It gains double strike until end of turn.

Search your library for a basic Plains card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

You gain 2 life and scry 2.

Kayla’s Command allows players to easily buff a creature they’re going to use in combat, find mana, and more. This could easily be used in a White/Red or White/Blue deck, thanks to the power of creating another Construct artifact creature token. And who doesn’t like to gain life?

Fans may not have to wait long for the final Command card for this Magic: The Gathering expansion. Much to fans' excitement, The Brothers’ War is all set to launch on November 18, 2022.

