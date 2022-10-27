Magic: The Gathering Titania, Gaea Incarnate meld card revealed - Required cards, stats, and more

Wizards of the Coast revealed many amazing cards coming with The Brothers’ War expansion for Magic: The Gathering. It’s been well-known for a while that there would only be 3 “Meld” cards in this expansion, and the third card has finally been unveiled. Players can access the incredibly powerful Titania, Gaea Incarnate card by combining Titania, Voice of Gaia with Argoth, Sanctum of Nature.

What can these cards do, and why are there only 3 Meld cards in this Magic: The Gathering expansion? Here’s what players need to know.

Magic: The Gathering’s final meld card for The Brothers’ War is Titania, Gaea Incarnate

As part of a preview session, I asked Gavin Verhey, Senior Designer Wizards of the Coast, about Meld. I wanted to know why there were only 3 Meld cards in the set. Is it due to balance?

He went into great detail about this and said it is certainly a balance issue. It’s something that can be hard to get right. You have to have the cards in play simultaneously, and you want that to be viable without that happening in every match. They decided to keep it to just three larger-than-life characters.

Verhey said:

“You know, with Urza, Mishra, and Titania. Urza and Mishra, the two main characters, have absolutely gigantic power. Titania, as far as green goes, is a huge, omnipresent force. And really keeping it to those places is where we wanted to keep it. You know, if you have a set that has a ton of Meld everywhere, you end up with a bunch of halves of pieces. So having them at Rare and Mythic especially, in Constructed, you can build those decks is something we really wanted to try and make sure happened.”

Titania is a prominent part of The Brothers’ War in Magic: The Gathering. As the Maro-Sorcerer of Argoth, she controlled a significant forest. Though considered a goddess by some, Urza and Mishra both raided her forest to seek supplies for their war with one another.

Titania, Voice of Gaea (Image via Sportskeeda)

What can she do in this Magic: The Gathering expansion? If you meet the requirements and have Titania, Voice of Gaea and Argoth, Sanctum of Nature in play, you can meld them to form Titania, Gaea Incarnate.

Titania, Voice of Gaia:

Mana Type: 1GG

1GG Type: Legendary Creature - Elemental

Legendary Creature - Elemental Keyword: Reach

Reach Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 3 power, 4 toughness

3 power, 4 toughness First Ability: Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere, you gain 2 life.

Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere, you gain 2 life. Second Ability: At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are four or more land cards in your graveyard, and you both own and control Titania, Voice of Gaea and a land named Argoth, Sanctum of Nature, exile them, then meld them into Titania, Gaea Incarnate

Titania’s very easy to get into play and is interesting in that she wants your lands in the graveyard. This, however, does pair nicely not only with Argoth, Sanctum of Nature but with a number of other concepts.

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature (Image via Sportskeeda)

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature:

Land type: Special

Special Mana type: Green

Green Rarity: Rare

Rare First Ability: Argoth, Sanctum of Nature enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a legendary green creature.

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a legendary green creature. Second Ability: 2GG, tap: Create a 2/2 green Bear creature token, then mill three cards. Activate only as a sorcery.

A decent land, it’s not a game-breaking Magic: The Gathering card, but it's not especially weak. Creating bear tokens and also being a mill engine could have it be a viable card in a variety of decks as well. Then finally, the two come together to form Titania, Gaea Incarnate.

Titania, Gaea Incarnate:

Type: Legendary Creature - Elemental Avatar

Legendary Creature - Elemental Avatar Keyword: Vigilance, reach, trample, haste

Vigilance, reach, trample, haste Stats: * power, * toughness

* power, * toughness First Ability: Titania, Gaea Incarnate has power and toughness equal to the number of lands you control

Titania, Gaea Incarnate has power and toughness equal to the number of lands you control Second Ability: When Titania enters the battlefield, return all land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

When Titania enters the battlefield, return all land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped. Third Ability: 3G: Put four +1/+1 counters on target land you control. It becomes a 0/0 Elemental creature with haste. It’s still a land.

Titania, Gaea Incarnate (Image via Sportskeeda)

What a fantastic card! In particular, I’m hoping to see this show up in Landfall decks, particularly to make some kind of horrifying, game-ending combo. I’m also a fan of Creature Land decks, so this Magic: The Gathering meld card could see itself in other multi-colored Elemental decks in the not-too-distant future.

Magic: The Gathering’s next expansion, The Brothers War, releases on November 18, 2022.

