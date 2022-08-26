Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United features 10 common Dual Lands for Limited and Pauper support

One of the most expensive parts of playing Magic: The Gathering is building a solid mana base. Typically Dual and Tri-Lands are exorbitantly expensive, especially if they come into play untapped.

Dominaria United is bringing back a wide assortment of common Dual Lands, and while they won’t be competitively viable, they’re going to make many other players happy. Fans can look forward to 10 common Dual Lands in the upcoming expansion.

Magic: The Gathering's common Dual Lands will make Limited and Pauper far more enjoyable

The common Dual Lands coming in Magic: The Gathering’s Dominaria United are a solid replacement for the Snow Dual Lands that were available in previous expansions. 10 of these are coming in the expansion, and while they come into play tapped, they have another very important feature worth noting.

These are not just listed as “Land”. They feature both of the land types they produce in one place, which means that the Tangled Islet is classified as “Land - Forest Island." These Dual Lands count any fetch land or ability that allows players to target specific types.

These Dual Lands are gorgeous, and useful in a variety of ways (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering’s new Dual Lands also make the Domain keyword more powerful. Domain is a mechanic that is based on how many types of Basic Land you have in play - 0 to 5. This will allow those players to take greater advantage of Domain, and that’s a powerful force in Limited/Draft.

Dual Lands in Dominaria United

Tangled Islet: Green/Blue

Green/Blue Wooded Ridgeline: Red/Green

Red/Green Radiant Grove: Green/White

Green/White Sacred Peaks: Red/White

Red/White Sunlit Marsh : White/Black

: White/Black Contaminated Aquifer: Blue/Black

Blue/Black Idyllic Beachfront: White/Blue

White/Blue Molten Tributary: Blue/Red

Blue/Red Geothermal Bog: Black/Red

Black/Red Haunted Mire: Black/Green

Not everyone is willing or able to spend potentially hundreds of dollars on a deck’s mana base, so these are fantastic budget options for players to use. Whether used as a test to see if a deck works or simply a casual, budget deck, these Magic: The Gathering lands are worth looking into.

These will not be seen in any powerful, high-tier deck at all. While the Tri-colored lands also come into play tapped, they offer three colors instead of two. These are still useful and viable, even if they won’t be used in many, if any, Tier 1 decks.

Even if these cards are common, they're still quite useful in Limited (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Fans of Limited/Draft modes are going to love this card though, as it will allow players to make potentially powerful multi-colored decks. It’s a solid color fix option in Limited, to have these kinds of lands. Pauper decks will also love these Magic: The Gathering cards since they are cheap, common, and offer two land types.

It’s pretty common to see multiple types of these, but if players don’t care about having Snow Lands, the Dominaria United options are just as good, and will likely be just as easy to acquire. It’s never a bad thing to have more options, and this group of Dual Lands do just that.

Jose Lopez @Metallix87 New prediction: Dominaria United has a cycle of common dual lands with basic land types to support Domain in Limited. New prediction: Dominaria United has a cycle of common dual lands with basic land types to support Domain in Limited.

Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United expansion releases digitally on September 1, 2022, and the physical release will arrive on September 9, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan