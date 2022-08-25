Magic: The Gathering's Tatyova could herald a return for powerful Merfolk decks

Dominaria United is the next expansion for Magic: The Gathering, and through it, fans may see a return of a popular aggro deck archetype. Merfolk decks often use large numbers of creatures that have low mana values. Tatyova, Steward of Tides, has been revealed, and between her and the Vodalian Hexcatcher, players could see a revival of Merfolk decks.

However, this new legendary also aids Elemental/Land decks. Elemental/Land decks are Magic: The Gathering decks that turn the player’s manabase into creatures that can attack. Sadly, this isn’t typically a very safe strategy, but Tatyova, Steward of Tides, can make that a lot easier.

Are Merfolk decks coming back in Magic: The Gathering?

Merfolk decks are often loved and loathed in equal measures. They’re fast, aggressive, and come in various shapes and sizes. Some use a few unblockable creatures. Others defeat players in one or two turn with just one creature. Whether aggro decks or control decks, Merfolk has major synergy and power.

However, this particular Magic: The Gathering strategy will be slightly different. In addition to having lots of cheap Merfolk, players will also have access to Lands that can become creatures. Dominaria United is shaping up to be quite interesting.

So, in addition to having cheap Merfolk, this legendary also turns your lands into creatures, and they have Flying on top of that. Decks without many flying creatures will have a hard time dealing with this.

Since this is a Blue/Green card, it will have access to Mana Ramp and Control spells. It’s going to be very easy to lock players down and create extra creatures to bombard other players with.

I would not recommend turning all of your lands into creatures, though. After all, players can board wipe you, and suddenly, no more lands! However, this Uncommon alone isn’t enough to potentially herald a return to Merfolk. Say hello, in that case, to Vodalian Hexcatcher.

Vodalian Hexcatcher is a beneficial new Merfolk Lord (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

This is the new Lord for Merfolk, and a Lord for two mana is very reasonable. In Magic: The Gathering’s parlance, a “Lord” creature is a creature that buffs or benefits an entire creature subtype. In this case, Merfolk. They don’t typically buff themselves, but they aren’t legendary so they can buff each other.

The downside to this lord is that they have one power, one toughness. He will be straightforward to kill, not to mention in Commander or the various digital Eternal formats. It’s also worth noting that The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is on the way later, and it will undoubtedly feature some powerful Merfolk.

So while these two cards don’t guarantee a powerful Merfolk deck in Magic: The Gathering’s Dominaria United, things are leaning that way. Both cards will do amazingly well in any Merfolk deck, but Vodalian Hexcatcher in particular. It even has Flash, so it can be dropped on the other player’s turn and can help with counterspells.

That's what makes this card such a big deal, honestly. The ability to sacrifice Merfolk to counter spells can make many huge combos disappear, drowning under the waves. I wouldn't recommend it as a major aggro tool, but it can work that way.

Magic: The Gathering’s Dominaria United is coming soon - September 1, 2022, for digital platforms, and September 9, for the physical release.

