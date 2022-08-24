Magic: The Gathering's Serra Paragon offers a powerful new way to retrieve cards from graveyard

Magic: The Gathering’s Dominaria United expansion has just received an incredible new Mythic Rare. Serra Paragon will undoubtedly be a staple in many Mono-White and Orzhov decks for the upcoming shift in meta. This card does a great deal for graveyard retrieval, whether it’s a permanent or a land, and this amazing power can be used at every turn.

Unfortunately, this card will most likely be the main target for all opponents, so players are going to want to do everything they can to protect it.

Serra Paragon offers valuable graveyard retrieval in Magic: The Gathering

While this card is certainly going to be a must-have in Commander, going forward, it could also see play in Mono-White aggro decks in Standard. Essentially, it is a 4-cost Angel with Flying, and boasts a very useful ability to bring cards back.

What can the mighty Serra Paragon do, though? Her ability does have a little bit of a drawback, unless the deck has ways to mess around with cards that get exiled, but that’s significantly rarer.

Mana Cost: 2WW

2WW Type: Creature - Angel

Creature - Angel Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 3 power, 4 toughness

3 power, 4 toughness Keywords: Flying

Flying Ability: Once during each of your turns, you may play a land from your graveyard or cast a permanent spell with a mana value of 3 or less from your graveyard. If you do, it gains “When this permanent is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it, and you gain two life”.

When it comes to Magic: The Gathering, Serra Paragon has a number of very viable uses in the upcoming Standard meta. After all, even Mono-White, Red/White, and Black/White decks are going to find uses for it.

Mono-White decks almost never use creatures with a casting cost of over 3, so it’s going to be a simple matter to replay a creature. Furthermore, Boros (Red/White) decks are going to use the card in similar fashion. When it comes to Orzhov (Black/White), reanimation is a very common feature/mechanic for those decks.

This way, Magic: The Gathering players can either retrieve fetch lands for one more go, or they can bring creatures back a second time to take advantage of whatever useful powers they have.

But it’s worth noting that these cards also gain an ability that exiles these cards if they go into the graveyard. The player could, however, bounce these permanents back into their hands if their deck features the cards, and then recast them normally.

With these thoughts in mind, Serra Paragon is likely going to become a staple of a number of powerful, fast-moving decks for Magic: The Gathering. The ability to constantly bring back cards that have left play is certainly going to frustrate players, and will likely create some bafflingly annoying combos.

If it's any judge on the potency of this card, the current asking price is around $17.99 USD, and Dominaria United has not even launched yet. Clearly, that is a pretty serious amount of money for a card.

Magic: The Gathering’s latest Mythic Rare will join the remaining Dominaria United cards on September 1, 2022 as part of the digital release, and will enjoy a physical release on September 9, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S