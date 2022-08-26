Magic: The Gathering's Urza Assembles the Titans offers powerful support for Superfriends decks

As more Dominaria United spoilers come to light in Magic: The Gathering, some truly phenomenal cards have been revealed. The latest Urza Assembles the Titans has the potential to help bring back the powerful Superfriends deck archetype.

A Superfriends deck is a Magic: The Gathering deck focused on having multiple planeswalkers in play at one time, all working together to win games. These are control decks that are very frustrating to play against. Interestingly, this new card is going to make such decks far more powerful.

T6 Puts Ugin, the Innefable onto the battlefield. Hardcast Ugin, the Spirit Dragon for 6 mana. + Both (Innefable to 5, Spirit to 9)

T5 Urza Assembles the Titans
T6 Puts Ugin, the Innefable onto the battlefield. Hardcast Ugin, the Spirit Dragon for 6 mana. + Both (Innefable to 5, Spirit to 9)
T7 +2 Spirit Dragon for 11, -10 him.

Planeswalker-themed Superfriends decks are back with this new Magic: The Gathering card

For a certain period of time, Superfriends decks were incredibly powerful in Standard Magic: The Gathering metas. Players would drop planeswalkers and then continuously counterplay and board wipe until some of their planeswalkers hit their game-winning conditions.

As the cards rotated out, these decks lost power, but continued to stick around in formats like Historic and Commander. However, Dominaria United has now gained a truly phenomenal card in Urza Assembles the Titans.

As of writing this article, it’s not an expensive card to pre-purchase at a price of around 2 dollars, but this could change in the future. Here’s what the card does.

Urza Assembles the Titans

Mana Cost: 3WW

3WW Type: Enchantment - Saga

Enchantment - Saga Rarity: Rare

Rare Keyword: Read Ahead: Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters

Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters Chapter 1: Scry 4, then you may reveal the top card of your library. If a planeswalker card is revealed this way, put it into your hand

Scry 4, then you may reveal the top card of your library. If a planeswalker card is revealed this way, put it into your hand Chapter 2: You may put a planeswalker card with a mana value of 6 or less from your hand onto the battlefield

You may put a planeswalker card with a mana value of 6 or less from your hand onto the battlefield Chapter 3: You may activate the loyalty abilities of planeswalkers you control twice this turn rather than once

When it comes down to it, the first chapter of this new card will likely be ignored, unless the player desperately needs to Scry 4. Starting on Chapter 2 is going to be common, as it allows the player to drop virtually any planeswalker into play. However, it does have some exceptions. For example, Ugin, the Spirit Dragon and Bolas are too expensive to play in this manner.

This is also likely to future-proof the card and could be hinting that a 7-cost Urza might be on the way in The Brothers War when that expansion is finally released. The most important aspect of this card is allowing the player to activate their planeswalker abilities on all planeswalkers in play twice this turn. Then, like all Sagas, it goes to the graveyard.

The current Magic: The Gathering meta has plenty of powerful planeswalkers, but again, in Commander and Historic, this card could see a lot more play. When it comes to Standard, it’s currently unknown if Superfriends decks are going to make a major comeback.

It’s worth noting that this expansion has revealed 4 planeswalkers so far, including a reprint of Liliana of the Veil, and the brand-new Ajani, Sleeper Agent. Wrenn and Seven, Tamiyo, Completed Sage, and Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset still exist as well.

Urza Assembles the Titans - a planeswalker-centric Saga appearing in Dominaria United

Players will undoubtedly be interested in seeing if Superfriends decks are more viable in 2022, or if Magic: The Gathering players will see this card being used in other formats instead.

