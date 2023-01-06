Venser, Corpse Puppet allegedly leaked for Magic: The Gathering's upcoming expansion

If the recent Magic: The Gathering leaks are true, some fascinating cards will come with Phyrexia: All Will Be One. We already knew that there would be a new Venser card and that it would be titled "Venser, Corpse Puppet;" however, a series of leaks have gone wild across the internet over the past few hours

In a photo doing the rounds on Reddit, a legitimate-looking card has been shown, among other things. Until Wizards of the Coast confirms these are real, via announcements or official reveals, this leak must be taken with a grain of salt.

Venser, Corpse Puppet has been leaked for Magic: The Gathering

Unlike the Amazon leak earlier today of Phyrexia: All Will Be One deckleaders, these are photos of someone holding the cards in their hand. These could be changed or edited in some fashion; however, some think Venser, Corpse Puppet, and the other leaked ones are real.

If the leak is correct, here is what the upcoming Blue and Black legendary creature can do:

Venser, Corpse Puppet

Mana Value: UB

UB Rarity: Rare

Rare Type: Legendary Creature - Phyrexian Zombie Wizard

Legendary Creature - Phyrexian Zombie Wizard Keywords: Lifelink, toxic one

Lifelink, toxic one Stats: one power, three toughness

one power, three toughness First Ability: Whenever you proliferate, choose one:

Whenever you proliferate, choose one: If you don’t control a creature named The Hollow Sentinel, create The Hollow Sentinel, a legendary three power, three toughness colorless Phyrexian Golem artifact creature token.

Target artifact creature you control gains Flying and Lifelink until the end of the turn.

With only two mana, Magic: The Gathering players can gain fascinating power; however, some people are confused about why this card exists. He has Lifelink and Toxic, but creates an artifact and can also temporarily buff a creature; however, it makes sense on a lore level.

Venser was an artificer originally discovered by Teferi. Now, he’s corrupted by Phyrexia, but he has likely not forgotten how to create artifacts. The toxic makes sense, as he’s a Phyrexian now. I’m willing to believe this Magic: The Gathering card is legit, but of course, that will take time to confirm.

This card also confirms that the Proliferate ability is returning to Magic: The Gathering.

For fans that aren’t familiar with this, you can choose many counters on any creature/player when Proliferate triggers. After you make your choices, an extra counter is added to all your targets.

This includes Loyalty Counters (planeswalkers), Poison Counters (Infect), +1/+1 counters, and many others. You can do some truly powerful things, but the real question is, “How easy will it be to trigger Proliferate in Phyrexia: All Will Be One”? That will determine this card’s actual worth in a deck.

There has been word that some classic cards are being reprinted in this set, such as the Thrummingbird, which, conveniently enough, has this ability. Whenever it deals combat damage to a player, you trigger the Proliferate ability.

The potential for Venser, Corpse Puppet to disrupt gameplay is incredibly high. His stats aren't great, but he boasts a powerful creature that lets your artifact creatures attack safer. Granting an attacking creature Flying and Lifelink is safe and gives you life as long as it deals damage.

As with all leaks, this has not yet been confirmed by Wizards of the Coast. Fans will have to wait until later this month when spoilers begin, or February 10, 2023, when the official release date of the physical Magic: The Gathering expansion will begin.

