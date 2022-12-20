Magic: The Gathering's Phyrexia All Will Be One bundle reveals incredible Rat tribal card

Magic: The Gathering's fans are always looking for leaks or spoilers, and the Phyrexia: All Will Be One’s bundle may have given out just that. Like all of these bundles, it will come with several booster packs, a spindown counter, and a collector’s box. A very specific card was revealed, spread across both Twitter and Reddit.

Karumonix, the Rat King is a rare legendary rat in the image, making fans think it will be an included promo card with the bundle. But, like all spoilers for Magic: The Gathering, it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. It could simply be an example, or a fake. Here’s what was revealed and what this powerful new card can do.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One’s bundle may have accidentally leaked Rat tribal card in Magic: The Gathering

Karumonix, the Rat King is a very interesting card, and it could well be coming in Phyrexia: All Will Be One as a part of Magic: The Gathering. This card features a new keyword that has already been revealed as part of this upcoming expansion - Toxic. Here’s what this leaked card can do.

Karumonix, the Rat King

Mana Value: BB1

BB1 Type: Legendary Creature - Phyrexian Rat

Legendary Creature - Phyrexian Rat Keyword: Toxic 1

Toxic 1 Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 3 power, 3 toughness

3 power, 3 toughness First Ability: Other Rats you control have Toxic 1

Second Ability: When Karumonix enters the battlefield, look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal any number of Rat cards from among them and put the revealed cards into your hand. Place the rest on the bottom of your library in random order.

Originally spoiled on Amazon, this reveal was quickly spread across Twitter and Reddit. It’s about time fans saw another legendary rat. While it probably won’t replace Marrow-gnawer as a Rat deck leader in Commander, it will undoubtedly be included in black rat decks.

The purpose of rat decks in Magic: The Gathering, is to overwhelm your foe with small, annoying rats. All of them have special abilities to make them more dangerous. You can use creatures that grant your rats abilities like flying or infect, but Karumonix grants them all Toxic 1.

For those who have not seen Toxic yet, it’s a new keyword in Magic: The Gathering. If a creature with Toxic deals combat damage to a player, it deals them that many Poison Counters. In this case, just one Poison Counter.

This means players can’t bump up the power of their creatures and win with one of them.

However, you can deal combat damage with 10 rats and win the game. Another great part of this Magic: The Gathering creature is that when it comes into play, you can look at the top five of your deck and put any rats you find there. That’s what will make it such a fun card. It’s not as powerful as other MTG cards that do similar things.

There’s a Goblin that allows you to put the others you find into play, instead of simply putting them into hand. Karumonix, the Rat King isn’t overpowered and feels pretty balanced.

It will be interesting to see if this card will be accompanied by other rat cards or if this is aimed more at Commander players. Players will sadly have to wait another month or so to see if that is the case.

