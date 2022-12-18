5 holiday gifts for the Magic: The Gathering player in your life (or yourself)

The holidays are on the way, and if you’re considering some gifts for yourself or a loved one who plays Magic: The Gathering, there are many options.

From simply buying a few booster packs to more expensive gifts, there are far too many things to highlight. However, as a long-time Magic: The Gathering player, I’m looking at products from beginners to people who want to make money off of this card game.

There are, of course, items that didn’t make the list that you could consider. You can reach out to local artists/artists on Twitter to get custom/altered art cards for your friends, as an example.

Since quite a few artists on social media do that sort of thing, it wouldn’t be hard to get something commissioned. But these are specific, licensed Wizards of the Coast products that you can find on the internet or in your local game stores.

5 excellent holiday gifts for Magic: The Gathering players

1) Magic: The Gathering Commander Decks

Average Price: $25- $27

What better way to get someone into Magic: The Gathering than to introduce them to one of the greatest ways to play the game - Commander!

It’s an easy-to-understand format, where players run 100-card decks and play with a legendary creature that serves as the deck leader/commander. However, the actual process of building a Commander deck can be overwhelming.

So, why not start with some pre-constructed options for Magic: The Gathering? Each expansion has at least two, and there are also more premium, hard-to-find variants, such as the Warhammer 40K ones.

They average around $25 dollars, but older decks might be a bit more expensive. These preconstructed variants come with everything a player needs to get started and play!

2) Magic: The Gathering Starter Kit

Average Price: $10.99

If you’re introducing someone to Magic: The Gathering, but they have zero card game experience, the MTG Starter Kit is an inexpensive, but sound way to get them going. It comes with a pair of preconstructed decks and a guide to learning how to play the game. It also comes with five rare variants, and a foil card.

If the person in your life has never seen or played Magic: The Gathering before, this could be one of the easiest ways to introduce them to the game. If the person you’re gifting has already played it before, you’ll want to avoid this one in favor of a different gift. This is very much for someone who has never played the title.

3) Jumpstart 2022 Booster Box

Average Price: $118.95

For the Magic: The Gathering players who are looking to play with their friends in a chaotic, fun way without too much deckbuilding, Jumpstart’s exactly what you need to go with. Jumpstart 2022 is for players who already have plenty of experience with the card game, though. That, or if you have someone teaching a group, could also do well.

To use these in a game, it’s incredibly simple. You just need to take two of these boosters, unpack them, and put them together! Each pack has a theme - Goblins, Angels, Pirates, Werewolves, et cetera. So you’re guaranteed to have a wacky, fun time with these Magic: The Gathering packs.

4) Magic: The Gathering - The Brothers’ War Gift Bundle

Average Price: $54.94

These gift bundles are always such a treat to open up in MTG. These also have increased the value that you receive, making them a more viable purchase nowadays. The Brothers’ War Gift Bundle comes with a gorgeous box with art based on the expansion, eight Set Boosters, and one Collector Booster.

It also comes with 40 basic lands, and a spindown life counter so you can keep track of your life total easily. This gift bundle also contains a foil Transformers: Universes Beyond card, and an alternate art promo card for Queen Kayla bin Kroog.

Those are reason enoughs to buy it, but there are several powerful, potentially valuable cards in this expansion too.

5) Modern Horizons 2 Collector Booster Box

Average Price: $410.33

This is the most expensive thing on this list, bar none. This is for players who like to play Modern/Legacy formats, or for those who are hoping to make some money off of their investments. A box of these collector boosters is no doubt going to contain some of the most powerful cards ever printed in MTG.

This box contains 12 Modern Horizons 2 Collector Boosters, and each pack has 15 cards in it, as well as one traditional foil double-sided token. Each has a combination of four Rare/Mythic Rares (max of three could be Mythic), two to six Uncommons, four to eight Commons, and one Land card.

Quite a few cards in this set are worth over 40 dollars, so players could make their money back, and then some, depending on what they open.

