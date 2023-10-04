Magic: The Gathering's Doctor Who Bigger on the Inside card creates new infinite mana combo for Commander

Magic: The Gathering’s new Bigger on the Inside card from the Doctor Who decks brings to life yet another crazy infinite mana combo. However, this new combo also gives decks infinite Cascade triggers and utilizes the power of a common artifact card from the Shadowmoor expansion. While this will be useful in particular decks more than others, virtually any deck that runs this new card can take advantage of it.

This guide will show you how to make use of this incredible combo and which particular deck will probably get the most out of it. The Doctor Who Commander cards are amazing, and Bigger on the Inside gives some amazing new possibilities for Magic: The Gathering players.

How the Bigger on the Inside infinite mana combo works in Magic: The Gathering

Bigger on the Inside is a new enchantment for Magic: The Gathering from the Doctor Who commander decks. Specifically, it can be found in the Paradox Power deck. It targets an artifact or land and grants it an important ability, which reads as follows:

“Enchanted permanent has “Tap: Target player adds two mana of any one color. The next spell they cast this turn has cascade.”

That on its own isn’t amazing, but it is a pretty great ability for an uncommon card like Bigger on the Inside. Cascade lets you exile the top cards of your deck after you cast a spell. Once you get to a non-land card that costs less, you can play it without paying the mana cost. Then, put those other exiled cards on the bottom of your deck in a random order.

However, thanks to the Pila-Pala card, you can do this infinitely. This Magic: The Gathering card from the Shadowmoor expansion is a common scarecrow artifact. As Pila-Pala is colorless, it can go in virtually any deck.

Pila-Pala in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Pila-Pala

Mana Value: 2

2 Card Type: Artifact Creature - Scarecrow

Artifact Creature - Scarecrow Rarity: Common

Common Stats: 1 power, 1 toughness

1 power, 1 toughness Ability: Tap 2 mana, untap Pila-Pala: Add one mana of any color to your pool

That’s what makes this combo go - Pila-Pala has the rare “Untap” icon. Cast Bigger on the Inside onto this Magic: The Gathering card, and watch as your opponents desperately try to stop you.

Tap this card to get two mana of any color, and spend that mana to untap this card and get one mana of any color. In addition, if you activate Pila-Pila again for this combo in response to the Cascade spell, that Cascade spell will, in turn, Cascade again. This allows you to essentially get as much mana and as many Cascade triggers as you want.

Pila-Pala and Bigger on the Inside in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

While this combo can work with virtually any deck that runs Red and Green, it’s going to likely see the most use in 5-color decks. In particular, Reaper King decks, since they already run Scarecrows. This crazy combo is not the only one for that deck, but it adds one more insane tool to that powerful Magic: The Gathering Commander deck

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Doctor Who decks go on sale on October 13, 2023. If you want to learn more about which of the Doctors are most powerful, you can find that here.