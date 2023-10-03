5 most powerful Doctors in Magic: The Gathering x Doctor Who Commander decks

We recently previewed the Doctor Who x Magic: The Gathering Commander decks, thanks to Wizards of the Coast. As I’m not a Whovian, I cannot tell you who the most powerful of the protagonists are in the show, nor the most popular. However, I have looked at all 13 that are in the upcoming deck lists and have determined, as far as I go, which are the most powerful. This might vary depending on your playstyle, the deck types you prefer, and so forth.

However, I think these are easily the most powerful Doctor Who Doctors in the Magic: The Gathering Commander decks. I based this solely on the individual card and what it offers, and not what their Companion does or anything else outside of the card in question. You really can’t go wrong with any of these five.

Five best Doctors in the Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander decks

5) The Thirteenth Doctor

The Thirteenth Doctor in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The Thirteenth Doctor is such an incredible card. First, she has an incredibly low casting cost of 3, which is already amazing for a Magic: The Gathering Commander. Then, this Doctor Who card has the Paradox ability. Her special trait gives a creature +1/+1 anytime you cast a spell anywhere other than your hand. That’s an incredibly easy ability to trigger, thanks to this being Blue/Green.

She also has Team TARDIS, which untapped each creature you control with a counter on it at the beginning of your end step. Considering she’s Simic (Blue/Green), adding counters to your creatures is incredibly easy. It allows for some pretty incredible aggressive gameplay moves.

4) The Eleventh Doctor

The Eleventh Doctor in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

While I’m not what you’d call a Doctor Who scholar, I know that The Eleventh Doctor is incredibly popular. As a White/Blue Commander leader, he features both a low CMC and reasonable stats. He’s going to be a must-run for your various Wall Decks or low-damage, high-value cards such as Infect or Toxic.

In addition, he has I. AM. TALKING!, which lets you exile a card from your hand with a number of time counters on it equal to its mana value. It also gains Suspend, so it can come into play for free when you run out of counters on it. This, alongside Time Travel, lets you easily play powerful creatures faster - and for free.

3) The Third Doctor

The Third Doctor in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

It’s a coincidence that The Third Doctor is third on this Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who list. However, when it comes to Simic decks, one of the first things I think of these days is amassing a huge amount of Food or Clue tokens. This Doctor gains +1/+1 for each noncreature token you control - which will get out of hand fast.

In addition, when he enters play, you can create a Clue, Food, or Treasure Token, depending on your particular needs. Just flicker him in and out to make more of them, which is easy enough with Blue.

2) The Tenth Doctor

The Tenth Doctor in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Another incredibly popular protagonist in the Doctor Who series, The Tenth Doctor in Magic: The Gathering, makes active use of a new mechanic: Time Travel. Whenever you pay this cost (as a sorcery), you Time Travel. In this case, it triggers three times.

For each time you do this, you can look at each suspended card you own and each permanent one you have with a time counter on it and either add or remove a time counter that many times.

Each time you attack with this deck leader in play, you also trigger Allons-y!, which exiles cards from your deck until you hit a nonland. It gains three time counters on it and suspend if you don’t have it on that card. If you want to play a gigantic dragon without paying its mana cost, say hello to The Tenth Doctor in your Commander games.

1) The Sixth Doctor

The Sixth Doctor in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

I think among the various Doctors in this Doctor Who Magic: The Gathering Commander series of decks, The Sixth Doctor is my favorite. He’s a little more expensive, clocking in at 6 Mana Value, but that’s perfectly fine. He has TIme Lord’s Prerogative, which duplicates every historic spell you cast, however, only once a turn.

This means you can do it on your opponent’s turns as well in your Magic: The Gathering games. What makes this even better is if it’s a legendary, it is no longer one. That means you can double up on your favorite Sagas, Artifacts, and Legendary cards. I’m a huge fan of duplication shenanigans in Commander, and I think, especially in Blue/Green, you’ll find a lot of value in that.

The Doctor Who x Magic: The Gathering Commander decks will be released on October 13, 2023. You can learn more about the decks and their color identities here.