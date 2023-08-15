Magic: The Gathering's Wilds of Eldraine reveals 2 new Commander decks - leaders, color pairings, and more

With every new Magic: The Gathering expansion, new Commander decks arrive; Wilds of Eldraine is no exception. In this expansion, players can look forward to a pair of new decks - Fae Dominion and Virtue and Valor. Both of these are two-color decks, with a potent face card that you could use to lead the deck, as well as everything you need to dive into one of MTG’s most popular formats.

In addition, during our preview session with Wizards of the Coast, we saw new legendaries - one for each deck. These cards could also be the leader of the Commander deck if that’s what you chose. Here’s what we know about the new Magic: The Gathering decks in Wilds of Eldraine.

New Commander decks for Magic: The Gathering’s Wilds of Eldraine revealed

There are two exciting new preconstructed Commander decks coming to Magic: The Gathering, thanks to Wilds of Eldraine. I’m admittedly more excited about one than the other, but both promise to be quite interesting.

New MTG decks

Fae Dominion: Black/Blue Fairies

Black/Blue Fairies Virtue and Valor: Green/White creature buffing

If you like sneaky shenanigans and fae creatures, look no further than Fae Dominion. Its deck leader, Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor, has the potential to be quite potent. One of its abilities is similar to a classic card for Faerie decks, Bitterblossom.

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor

Mana Value: 1UB

1UB Card Type: Legendary creature - Faerie Noble

Legendary creature - Faerie Noble Keywords: Flying, deathtouch

Flying, deathtouch Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 2 power, 3 toughness

2 power, 3 toughness First Ability: Other Faeries you control gain +1/+1

Other Faeries you control gain +1/+1 Second Ability: Whenever another Faerie you control dies, you draw a card and lose 1 life.

Tegwyll in Wilds of Eldraine reminds me of Bitterblossom, only you don’t gain a 1/1 creature token - you only draw a card and lose life when a Faerie dies. Next up, there’s the big deck for big creature lovers, Virtue and Valor.

This Wilds of Eldraine deck is all about buffing your creatures - particularly using the new Role mechanic. It looks like a Green/White enchantment deck, at least from the outset. Here’s what the face card, Ellivere of the Wild Court, does.

Ellivere of the Wild Court in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Ellivere of the Wild Court

Mana Value: 2GW

2GW Card Type: Legendary creature - Human Knight

Legendary creature - Human Knight Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 4 power, 4 toughness

4 power, 4 toughness First Ability: Whenever Ellivere of the Wild Court enters the battlefield or attacks, create a Virtuous Role token attached to another creature you control.

Whenever Ellivere of the Wild Court enters the battlefield or attacks, create a Virtuous Role token attached to another creature you control. Second Ability: Whenever an enchanted creature you control deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

The way that’s worded means you could draw quite a few cards each turn, depending on how aggressively you’re playing. Do bear in mind that each creature can only have one Role token though - if another targets a creature, the first goes to the graveyard.

You can do this over and over on the same creature, though, if you have a card that rewards you for applying enchantments to creatures. However, we also got a peek at one of the legendary cards for each deck. Here’s what powerful cards can look forward to.

New legendary cards revealed for Magic: The Gathering’s Wilds of Eldraine Commander decks

Each Commander deck in Magic: The Gathering will feature a few options for your deck leader. During the Wilds of Eldraine preview session, we saw one new card for each of the new decks coming to the game.

Alela, Cunning Conqueror in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Alela, Cunning Conqueror

Mana Value: 2UB

2UB Card Type: Legendary creature - Faerie Warlock

Legendary creature - Faerie Warlock Keyword: Flying

Flying Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 2 power, 4 toughness

2 power, 4 toughness First Ability: Whenever you cast your first spell on your opponent’s turn, create a 1/1 black Faerie Rogue creature token with flying.

Whenever you cast your first spell on your opponent’s turn, create a 1/1 black Faerie Rogue creature token with flying. Second Ability: Whenever one or more Faeries you control deal combat damage to a player, goad target creature that the player controls.

Alela, Cunning Conqueror was the Fae Dominion option for Magic: The Gathering. She synergizes excellently with Tygwyll and will create that Bitterblossom effect I was talking about. Whenever you cast your first spell on your opponent's turn, you create a 1/1 black Faerie Rogue with flying.

In addition, she can goad a target creature for your opponent whenever one or more Faeries you control deals combat damage to a player. This forces that creature to attack if able next turn. She’s incredible.

Gylwain, Casting Director in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Gylwain, Casting Director

Mana Value: 1GW

1GW Card Type: Legendary creature - Human Bard

Legendary creature - Human Bard Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 2 power, 3 toughness

2 power, 3 toughness First Ability: Whenever Gylwain, Casting Director or another nontoken creature enters the battlefield under your control, create either a Royal, Sorcerer, or Monster role token attached to that creature.

The White/Green Wilds of Eldraine decks receive Gylwain, Casting Director for their Magic: The Gathering deck. I adore this card, and it will have an incredible impact on enchantment decks.

Whenever you put a nontoken creature into play, you can give them one of three Role tokens, so you always have enchantments coming into play. Players will likely have one more legendary creature that could lead the deck, but those have yet to be revealed.

Magic: The Gathering’s Wilds of Eldraine expansion releases on September 5, 2023. Players can then pick up their new Commander decks to play with new or veteran players.