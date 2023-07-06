5 best Commander cards for MTG's Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

MTG’s expansion Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth has some fantastic cards for Commander. While all of them are useful in a wide assortment of decks, there are some that, in my opinion, stand out as far more useful than others. I love this set, as it does a great deal to highlight the beautiful art and storytelling of Tolkien’s Middle-earth stories. These characters and moments fit Magic: The Gathering perfectly.

However, which of these Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth are going to be the most devastating or frustrating in your MTG Commander decks? This is just the opinion of one writer, and so your mileage may vary.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Commander cards in MTG’s Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth expansion

5) Elven Chorus

Elven Chorus

Mana Value: 3G

3G Card Type: Enchantment

Enchantment Ability #1: You may look at the top card of your library at any time.

You may look at the top card of your library at any time. Ability #2: You may cast creature spells from the top of your library.

You may cast creature spells from the top of your library. Ability #3: Creatures you control have “Tap: Add one mana of any color.”

Elven Chorus in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

What an incredible green enchantment! MTG’s Elven Chorus is an overpowered way to mana-ramp into the biggest creatures in your deck. It’s going to feel familiar, because this isn’t a new concept for green decks. But this version in the Lord of the Rings expansion is so strong.

You can look at the top card of your deck, and cast creature spells from it. In addition, your creatures can be tapped for one mana of any color. If you’re running lots of such tokens, this is even easier. If you want powerful creatures without much work - you will want this MTG card from the Lord of the Rings set.

4) The One Ring

The One Ring

Mana Value: 4

4 Type: Legendary Artifact

Legendary Artifact Keyword: Indestructible

Indestructible Ability #1: When The One Ring enters the battlefield, if you cast it, you gain protection from everything until your next turn.

When The One Ring enters the battlefield, if you cast it, you gain protection from everything until your next turn. Ability #2: At the beginning of your upkeep, you lose 1 life for each burden counter on The One Ring.

At the beginning of your upkeep, you lose 1 life for each burden counter on The One Ring. Ability #3: Tap: Put a burden counter on The One Ring, then draw a card for each burden counter on The One Ring.

The One Ring in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The One Ring will give MTG players unparalleled draw power, at the cost of losing life. However, there are plenty of artifacts that can fix that, such as the Platinum Emperion and Platinum Angel. Artifacts that cost life for effects aren’t new, either.

However, this Lord of the Rings card, if you cast it, provides you protection from everything until your next turn. You, as the player, are fundamentally indestructible. You also lose one life for each burden counter, so these will stack up - unless you bounce it back to your hand and re-cast it each turn.

You could flicker it, but you won’t gain the protections that way. If you tap it, you draw a card for each burden counter it has - but you also have to add a burden counter first. The One Ring is such an incredible Lord of the Rings card, for so many reasons.

3) There And Back Again

There And Back Again

Mana Value: 3RR

3RR Card Type: Enchantment - Saga

Enchantment - Saga Part 1: Up to one target creature can’t block for as long as you control this card. The Ring tempts you.

Up to one target creature can’t block for as long as you control this card. The Ring tempts you. Part 2: Search your library for a Mountain card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

Search your library for a Mountain card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle. Part 3: Create Smaug, a legendary 6/6 red Dragon creature with flying, haste, and “When this creature dies, create fourteen Treasure tokens.”

There And Back Again in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

14 treasure tokens is an insane amount of free mana to round out any MTG game. At that point, your opponent has to determine whether they lose via damage, or from whatever sinister strategy awaits.

Since it gives you a Mountain as well, it doesn’t specify “basic land.” You can use this to pull specific rare lands from your deck, such as fetch lands and dual lands - if they are listed as mountains. This is a straightforward, powerful Lord of the Rings card that gives you two solid win conditions.

2) Mount Doom

Mount Doom

Mana Value: N/A

N/A Card Type: Legendary Land

Legendary Land Tap Effect: Pay 1 life: Add B or R

Pay 1 life: Add B or R Ability #1: 1BR, Tap: Mount Doom deals 1 damage to each opponent.

1BR, Tap: Mount Doom deals 1 damage to each opponent. Ability #2: 5BR, Tap, Sacrifice Mount Doom and a legendary artifact: Choose up to two creatures, then destroy the rest. Activate only as a sorcery.

Mount Doom in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Only in the fires of Mount Doom can the Ring of Power be destroyed. This card can easily be a staple for all Red/Black Commander decks for a variety of reasons. It’s mana for both colors, and damage to all players, as well.

Finally, you have a board wipe on call that lets you keep two creatures on the board in your MTG matches. You aren’t required to keep an enemies’ creature, either! Keep your two biggest creatures, wipe the field, and claim victory, through this MTG Lord of the Rings card.

1) Storm of Saruman

Storm of Saruman

Mana Value: 4UU

4UU Card Type: Enchantment

Enchantment Keyword: Ward 3

Ward 3 Ability: Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, copy it, except the copy isn’t legendary. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Alongside the power of Saruman of Many Colors, this card fits perfectly. You get to copy spells you cast each turn - including your opponent’s turns - and make them not legendary. Did you just cast Sauron? Well, now you have two of him!

The Storm of Saruman is easily one of my favorite cards in the Lord of the Rings MTG expansion, since it allows you to get incredible value from your spells with almost no effort. This enchantment can also allow you to duplicate your damaging spells, to end matches much faster.

Every card in the Lord of the Rings MTG expansion is powerful and useful, without a doubt. However, these are my favorites, and should be considered for a wide assortment of Commander decks in your Magic: The Gathering matches.

Poll : 0 votes