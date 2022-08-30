5 best Green Magic: The Gathering cards for Dominaria United's Limited format

In Magic: The Gathering, Green is known for a few things. It is known for having tons of mana ramp/mana-producing creatures, large, monstrous creatures, and lots of multi-color synergies. Green splashes well with a wide variety of decks in the game.

With Dominaria United coming soon, fans are looking out for what power cards will have some potential in the upcoming Limited Draft format. There are certainly quite a few cards in Green in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering that will be a must-pick, depending on the situation.

What will Green be looking for in Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming expansion?

While Green is a great color for multi-colored decks, and great for two and three-colored decks, it may be to the player’s benefit to focus on one-two instead of three. It is entirely possible that it will work though, particularly with Domain synergy.

Domain rewards players for having multiple land types, and with the various dual-lands that are available in this expansion, the below deck archetypes could very well be potent in the upcoming Limited draft meta.

Blue/Green: Kicker and Ramp

Kicker and Ramp Red/Green: Stompy/Domain

Stompy/Domain White/Green: Go-wide/Domain

Go-wide/Domain Black/Green: Graveyard reanimation/Domain

1) The Weatherseed Treaty (Enchantment - Saga)

Sagas have the potential to really make major plays happen (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Sagas are back in Magic: The Gathering! There have been some truly powerful ones like Urza Assembles the Titans, but one cannot underestimate the power of The Weatherseed Treaty.

Like other Sagas, it has Read Ahead, which means players can start on any chapter they want - but do not get the powers they skip.For three mana, this is a quality Saga. Here is what each chapter does

Chapter 1: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle

Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle Chapter 2: Create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token

Create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token Chapter 3: Domain - Target creature you control gets +X/+X and gains trample until the end of the turn, where X is the number of basic land types among lands you control.

This card does all of the really cool things Green is expected to do: Land ramp, creates a creature token, and then buffs a creature and gives it Trample. The more Land types the player has, the better this is, but all in all, it’s an excellent, well-rounded card for three mana.

2) Mossbeard Ancient (Creature)

Treefolk are back and better than ever! (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

If there is anything Green is known for in Magic: The Gathering, it is giant creatures with Trample. For seven mana, players can summon the Mossbeard Ancient as a powerful seven power, seven toughness Treefolk.

In the past, Treefolk has had low power, high toughness, but this breaks the mold. Also, when it comes into play, you gain five life. Thanks to the power of mana ramp, this can show up much earlier and start being a menace. It is an incredibly fun card and can see games end, thanks to how much damage it does.

3) Strength of the Coalition (Instant)

Whether paying 1 mana or using the Kicker, this card delivers (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Strength of the Coalition does something else Green is well-known for. This Magic: The Gathering Instant is great on its own to inflate a creature temporarily, but if you are running White mana too, you can do something far more sinister.

For one green mana, it grants a creature you control +2/+2 for the turn. This makes it a weaker version of Giant Strength, a classic card. However, if you pay three mana (one white) Kicker, it grants all of your creatures a +1/+1 counter, so it is power that persists.

That’s what makes this card so great, it is particularly flexible. Players can use it to win a trade early in the game, or use it in the end-game to ensure success and victory.

4) Tail Swipe (Instant)

Tail Swipe can eliminate a threat safely (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Speaking of Instants, Green has a number of very useful options. Tail Swipe has players choose a creature they control, and a creature they do not control. If this was cast during your Main Phase, your creature gains +1/+1 for the turn. Then, those creatures fight.

Fight is a Magic: The Gathering mechanic that has each creature deal its damage to the other. If fatal damage is dealt, a creature is put in the graveyard. It is amazing with Deathtouch as well, to ensure creatures are defeated much easier.

When you consider cards like Mossbeard Ancient, Tail Swipe could be a hilarious way to deal with threats without risking a weaker creature.

5) Bog Badger (Creature)

Is the Bog Badger the best Common in this set? There is a strong argument for it (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Many players underestimate the power of a good common in Magic: The Gathering. When it comes to the Bog Badger, it might be best for the color in Dominaria United. A three power, three toughness for three is solid, but it also has a very reasonably priced Kicker at one Black mana.

If you pay that reasonably cost Kicker, all of your creatures get Menace for the turn. If you are playing a ton of creatures, this could be game over for someone or put them in a very perilous situation. Creatures with Menace must be blocked with two or more creatures.

If your opponent cannot afford to do that in Magic: The Gathering, those creatures will be unblocked. It is a really ferocious move if your opponent isn’t expecting it, and is incredible when coming from a common.

