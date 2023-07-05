5 best Commanders from MTG's Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

MTG’s Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth has some truly incredible cards in it. I’ve recently cracked quite a few packs, thanks to Wizards of the Coast. As a result, I’ve picked out a few legendary cards that would be remarkable commanders for specific deck types. I’m a lifelong fan of the Tolkien books, and have been playing Magic: The Gathering for a significant chunk of my life. I’ll go over what these cards do, and why they’re useful for your decks going forward.

It was incredibly difficult to narrow this down to just five cards, though. Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth features so many powerful, interesting legendary. MTG’s Commander meta certainly got very interesting, thanks to this expansion.

Which are the best MTG commanders for Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth?

5) Saruman of Many Colors (White/Blue/Black)

Saruman of Many Colors in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Saruman of Many Colors

Mana Value: 3WUB

3WUB Card Type: Legendary Creature - Avatar Wizard

Legendary Creature - Avatar Wizard Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 5 power, 4 toughness

5 power, 4 toughness Keyword: Ward - Discard an enchantment, instant, or sorcery card.

Ward - Discard an enchantment, instant, or sorcery card. Ability: Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, each opponent mills two cards. When one or more cards are milled this way, exile target enchantment, instant, or sorcery card with equal or lesser mana value than that spell from an opponent’s graveyard. Copy the exiled card. You may cast the copy without paying its mana cost.

What an amazing MTG card for the Lord of the Rings set! Saruman of Many Colors is a fantastic Esper card - White/Blue/Black. You want your opponent to have piles of cards in their graveyard for this. You get free stuff to cast for your match while denying your opponent some of their best cards.

When it comes to Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, this is easily one of my favorite cards in the set. It’s a card tailor-made for me, featuring my favorite Tolkien character, now in MTG. The more cards your opponent casts or discards, the easier it is for you to steal these and exile them.

4) Gandalf the White (White)

Gandalf the White in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Gandalf the White

Mana Value: 3WW

3WW Card Type: Legendary Creature - Avatar Wizard

Legendary Creature - Avatar Wizard Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 4 power, 5 toughness

4 power, 5 toughness Keyword: Flash

Flash Ability #1: You may cast legendary spells and artifact spells as though they had flash.

You may cast legendary spells and artifact spells as though they had flash. Ability #2: If a legendary permanent or an artifact entering or leaving the battlefield causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to rigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

Don’t be put off by this card being mono-colored. You can easily put this in a mono-white/artifact combo deck and stack tons of triggers. Whenever a card (legendary or artifact) triggers an effect when it enters or leaves play, you do it again with this MTG Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth card.

Since you now cast these at instant speed (flash), you can cast your best cards on your opponent’s turn in response to them doing other things. I can see this being an aggressive control/artifact deck quite easily. This Lord of the Rings card is no conjurer of cheap tricks.

3) King of the Oathbreakers (White/Black)

King of the Oathbreakers in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

King of the Oathbreakers

Mana Value: 2WB

2WB Card Type: Legendary Creature - Spirit Noble

Legendary Creature - Spirit Noble Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 3 power, 3 toughness

3 power, 3 toughness Keyword: Flying

Flying Ability #1: Whenever King of the Oathbreakers or another Spirit you control becomes the target of a spell, it phases out.

Whenever King of the Oathbreakers or another Spirit you control becomes the target of a spell, it phases out. Ability #2: Whenever King of the Oathbreakers or another Spirit you control phases in, create a tapped 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.

I picked King of the Oathbreakers because simply put, Voltron Decks are amazing fun to play. However, that MTG deck type is dangerous because you can lose the creature you stacked with weapons and enchantments easily enough. This Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth card isn’t scared of that.

However, this creature can stop that dead in its tracks. Even if your opponent is going to board wipe, you can, in response, cast a buff spell at instant speed on the King of the Oathbreakers, and he’ll phase out. That makes them not exist until the next turn.

2) Shelob, Child of Ungoliant (Green/Black)

Shelob, Child of Ungoliant in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Shelob, Child of Ungoliant

Mana Value: 4BG

4BG Card Type: Legendary Creature - Spider Demon

Legendary Creature - Spider Demon Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 8 power, 8 toughness

8 power, 8 toughness Keywords: Deathtouch, Ward 2

Deathtouch, Ward 2 Ability #1: Other Spiders you control have Deathtouch and ward 2.

Other Spiders you control have Deathtouch and ward 2. Ability #2: Whenever another creature dealt damage this turn by a Spider you controlled dies, create a token that’s a copy of that creature, except it’s a Food artifact with “2, Tap: Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life” and it loses all other card types.

This is now the best Spider Commander for my money in MTG. The Child of Ungoliant is now playable in Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. You are going to want to sacrifice your spiders by making sure they block your opponent’s best creatures, using that powerful Deathtouch ability.

So you’re guaranteed to kill your targets, and then, as a result, gain copies of your opponent’s creatures thanks to this Lord of the Rings card. Sure, they can’t attack, but whatever passive/activated abilities those cards had, they still do! Plus, you can sacrifice them to gain life in a pinch.

1) Aragorn the Uniter

Aragorn the Uniter in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Aragorn the Uniter

Mana Value: RGWU

RGWU Card Type: Legendary Creature - Human Noble

Legendary Creature - Human Noble Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 5 power, 5 toughness

5 power, 5 toughness Ability #1: Whenever you cast a white spell, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.

Whenever you cast a white spell, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token. Ability #2: Whenever you cast a blue spell, scry 2.

Whenever you cast a blue spell, scry 2. Ability #3: Whenever you cast a red spell, Aragorn, the Uniter deals 3 damage to target opponent.

Whenever you cast a red spell, Aragorn, the Uniter deals 3 damage to target opponent. Ability #4: Whenever you cast a green spell, target creature gets +4/+4 until the end of the turn

Easily one of the best commanders in MTG, this four-colored creature is incredible. Aragorn, the Uniter has a different ability whenever you cast a particular colored spell. If you cast multi-colored spells, you get all of those triggers, too! I’d love to see him in a 4-color control/card draw deck.

You have damage (red), creatures (white), buffs (green), and scry (blue). You can even buff Aragorn with that green effect in your MTG games. Just pack plenty of cards to keep Aragorn safe - counterspells, hexproof, indestructible, and things of that nature.

That said, it’s still quite easy to put together an MTG deck based on this Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth legendary creature. Whether you go spells or humans, this card is incredible.

There are so many cards I wanted to include. Sauron, the Dark Lord, and Lord of the Nazgul are two of the cards that almost made it to my top five. Though a player may have found The One Ring, MTG’s Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is still very much worth purchasing when it comes to Commander.

Poll : 0 votes