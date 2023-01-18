Magic: The Gathering's Bloated Contaminator is the latest low-cost, high-value monster in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Although Magic: The Gathering’s Bloated Contaminator doesn’t have Haste and Deathtouch, it’s still the next amazing green creature. Revealed as part of the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion, this 3-cost green creature brings an intense amount of value to any deck that it's added to. With solid stats, proliferate support, toxic, and trample, it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.

While it’s unlikely to be the next Questing Beast, in its own way, it’s as much of a genuine threat in what it represents in Magic: The Gathering, whether Standard or Commander. It could be far more dangerous in Commander games by merit of having multiple targets to attack.

Bloated Contaminator is the next overpowered green creature in Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering has a rich history of green creatures that do far more than what their mana value might suggest. As stated above, one of the obvious picks is Questing Beast. Fortunately, Bloated Contaminator is going to fill that spot on the board easily with 4 power, 4 toughness for a 3-cost, and apparently zero flaws.

In general, this card is an absolute monster. Here’s what the latest Phyrexian powerhouse is capable of.

Bloated Contaminator in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Bloated Contaminator

Mana Value: 2G

2G Type: Creature - Phyrexian Beast

Creature - Phyrexian Beast Rarity: Rare

Rare Keywords: Trample, Toxic 1

Trample, Toxic 1 Stats: 4 power, 4 toughness

4 power, 4 toughness First Ability: Whenever Bloated Contaminator deals combat damage to a player, proliferate.

Proliferate is certainly an amazing keyword on its own. Whenever this card deals combat damage to a player, you can choose any number of permanents and/or players in the game. For each counter that person or card has, add another one. This applies to poison Counters, +1/+1 counters, Loyalty Counters, indestructible counters, or whatever they have.

You can either use this completely for your own benefit in Magic: The Gathering matches or to harm others at your leisure. Not only is this a 3-cost card, it only requires 1 forest instead of 2.

It has Trample and Toxic, so it’s unlikely that anything your opponent blocks it with on turn 4 is going to survive the initial strike. You will also have green in the deck, so buffs are a genuine possibility. This card supports a wide variety of deck types and will likely see frequent play.

Bloated Contaminator feels like a Phyrexian card that players are almost assuredly going to want to double block to avoid the poison counter that this card brings. All he has to do is get one on you, and the proliferation will begin. At that point, the player simply has to have proliferate support in their deck and they can easily emerge victorious.

In my opinion, this Magic: The Gathering card certainly has the potential to be overpowered. It’s a card that’s receiving plenty of chatter at the moment, with some claiming that it's overrated while others feel that it’s going to be the next big thing.

On February 10, 2023, this card will be released officially as a part of the Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion, and players will see what kind of use it gets across a variety of decks.

