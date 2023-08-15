Magic: The Gathering's Wilds of Eldraine reveals powerful Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender

Magic: The Gathering’s Wilds of Eldraine preview showed us the mighty Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender. While the developers did state that the set should be more balanced than Throne of Eldraine was, Syr Ginger is a genuinely interesting card. It will take some work to beef him up, but the possibility of him being a near-unstoppable game-winner is real.

This is mostly thanks to the wording on the Role token cards. Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender is one of the many new cards coming to September’s Wilds of Eldraine expansion for Magic: The Gathering. Here’s what this interesting, new creature can do.

Syr Ginger is Magic: The Gathering’s latest powerful artifact creature in Wilds of Eldraine

The Gingerbrute from the previous Throne of Eldraine set was upgraded for Magic: The Gathering’s Wilds of Eldraine. Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender is a powerful new force for fans of colorless artifacts. While his toughness is low, if you can keep buffing him, he will be able to end games in a hurry.

Here’s a snapshot of what the former Gingerbrute can do in your games once the expansion drops in September 2023.

Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender

Mana Value: 2

2 Card Type: Legendary Artifact Creature - Food Knight

Legendary Artifact Creature - Food Knight Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 3 power, 1 toughness

3 power, 1 toughness First Ability: Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender has trample, hexproof, and haste as long as an opponent controls a planeswalker.

Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender has trample, hexproof, and haste as long as an opponent controls a planeswalker. Second Ability: Whenever another artifact you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on Syr Ginger and scry 1.

Whenever another artifact you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on Syr Ginger and scry 1. Third Ability: Tap 2, Sacrifice Syr Ginger: You gain life equal to its power.

That first ability probably sounds too powerful. Trample, Hexproof, and Haste are a lot of powers. However, in limited, this won’t be a big deal. There’s only one known planeswalker, and that’s Ashiok. In constructed, a format where many decks run at least one planeswalker, this could be devastating.

I said earlier that the Role mechanic could make this a horrifying experience for players. The way the Role token reads is if you put a second role token on a creature, the previous one goes to the graveyard. Now, it disappears as soon as it gets there - it’s a token. But it still goes to the graveyard.

According to the text on Syr Armont, Syr Ginger could get out of hand (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

That means each time a role token leaves play for you, Magic: The Gathering’s Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender receives a +1/+1 token. That will make the new Wilds of Eldraine creature stronger and stronger. If a planeswalker is in play, he can’t be the direct target of damaging spells and abilities, either.

If your opponent is going to destroy him - which is likely, given his powers - you could also tap and sacrifice him to gain life equal to whatever his current power total is. It doesn’t read as sorcery either, so you can do this in response to an effect. I have a very good feeling about this little guy as the expansion begins to fill out.

Magic: The Gathering’s Wilds of Eldraine expansion comes to life on September 8, 2023. You can learn more about the game’s upcoming Commander decks right here.