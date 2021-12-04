Magnus Carlsen inadvertently performs disappearing act during the 2021 FIDE World Championship Twitch stream

GM Magnus Carlsen unknowingly pulled a magic trick during the recent 2021 FIDE World Championship match against GM Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Due to an oddly timed camera view switch, Carlsen completely disappeared from the table during his match against Nepomniachtchi, when his opponent walked into the room and took his previously-empty seat.

Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi go head-to-head for title of World Champion

The intense battle for the title of World Champion between Grandmaster chess players Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi has gone on for several days, with their sixth battle having lasted for almost eight hours, something unprecedented for many who were watching the match.

During a short break ,where the live commentary was paused, a clip was replayed from earlier on in the match when Carlsen was left in the room to decide his next move, while Nepomniachtchi stepped out.

In the live feed for the clip, Nepomniachtchi was still out. As soon as he entered the room, however, the camera switched to him, which made it appear as if Magnus had disappeared from the table and Ian took his place.

The two opponents are currently in their seventh battle, after which they'll have seven more remaining to complete the best-of-14 match for the title of World Champion.

The press conferences for the intense match have been a decent stress-buster for the competitors, in comparison to the intensity of having to fight for the World Championship title.

GM Magnus Carlsen seems to be getting the most interesting of questions out of all the competitors. Aside from having revenge exacted on him by Andrea "BotezLive" Botez, the chess player was once again left speechless after a question from Twitter.

GM Maurice Ashley helped mediate the press conference and read out this particular question posted to Magnus:

"Magnus, to you, do you plan on sharing any of your birthday cake with Team (Nepomniachtchi)?"

The bizarre prompt even had the press in the audience laughing out loud, along with Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi, who were visibly smiling.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hikaru "GMHikaru" Nakamura and Aman "Chessbrah" Hambleton were previously seen berating Andrea Botez for asking an "inappropriate" question to Magnus, stating that it should not happen at a "place like that."

Edited by Mason J. Schneider