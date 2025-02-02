Man City vs Newcastle: Which is the better team in EA FC 25?

Considering the current situation in the Premier League, Man City vs Newcastle will be a high-voltage match. The Blues are ready to go toe-to-toe against the Magpies on February 15, 2025, at Etihad Stadium. Both teams will want to secure a top-four finish to qualify for the UCL (UEFA Champions League). While The Blues will have the home turf advantage, the Magpies are enjoying a great run of firm and will prove to be a tough competition for Guardiola's squad.

Before Etihad is consumed by the heat, gamers might want to simulate a match between these two giants. This article will help them determine which team to pick in EA FC 25 ahead of the Man City vs Newcastle faceoff.

Note: Several aspects of this article are subjective, and the real-life strategies used by both teams on the pitch might not be similar.

Man City vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Which team is better?

This section will compare the highest-rated players from both PL squads on the virtual pitch. While Man City and Newcastle share a similar formation, their playstyles are slightly different.

Here's a detailed comparison ahead of the Man City vs Newcastle matchup on February 15:

Man City vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Attackers comparison

Isak in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)

Man City's Norwegian goalscorer Erling Haaland (88 Pace and 92 Shooting) leads the attack line featuring a poacher role with the English duo Jack Grealish (82 Passing and 88 Dribbling) and Phil Foden (86 Pace and 90 Dribbling) on the left and right side, respectively. Both the wingers act as inside forwards to put extra pressure on the opponent's final third area.

On the flip side, Alexander Isak (85 Pace and 86 Dribbling) leads the Magpies attack with a poacher role along with Anthony Gordon (91 Pace and 81 Dribbling) and Miguel Almiron (87 Pace and 80 Dribbling) on the left and right side, respectively. While Gordon takes on an inside forward role, Almiron operates as a winger to provide precise crosses into the opponent's penalty box.

Clearly, Man City's attacking line is more potent than Newcastle United's front three.

Man City vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Midfielders comparison

Rodri is a promising midfielder (Image via EA Sports)

Man City features three promising midfielders in the center to take control of the field. Kevin De Bruyne (94 Passing and 87 Dribbling) and Bernardo Silva (86 Passing and 92 Dribbling) are two dependable centre-mids who can take on different approaches to help the front three in unique ways.

While De Bruyne plays as a playmaker with incisive passes, Silva operates as a box-to-box player, putting extra pressure on the opponent's box. Rodri (87 Defending and 86 Passing) — one of the highest-rated players in EA FC 25 — is the pivot player for the Blues. He acts as a deep-lying playmaker and helps his team with long balls.

Coming to the Magpies, Joelinton (82 Dribbling and 89 Physicality) and Bruno Guimaraes (83 Passing and 84 Dribbling) are two strong midfielders who can help the front three with incisive passes and long balls. Meanwhile, Sandro Tonali (84 Pace and 82 Physicality) acts as the deep-lying playmaker.

The comparison makes it evident that Guardiola's men can easily outperform Newcastle in the midfield area.

Man City vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Defenders comparison

John Stones (85 Defending and 79 Dribbling) and Ruben Dias (89 Defending and 87 Physicality) are the two reliable CBs who can stop the Newcastle attackers from posing threats in City's final third. Meanwhile, Josko Gvardiol (83 Defending and 83 Physicality) and Kyle Walker (89 Pace and 81 Physicality) are two of the most promising wingbacks in the PL.

For Newcastle, Sven Botman (83 Defending and 83 Physicaliy) and Fabian Schar (83 Defending and 77 Passing) are a good pair who have the potential to stop City's threatening attacking trio. Meanwhile, Lewis Hall (74 Pace and 75 Dribbling) and Kieran Trippier (85 Passing and 81 Defending) play as wingbacks, helping the attackers carry the ball up the field.

Man City's defense is quite solid in terms of overall attributes and player roles. However, the Magpies' defenders will give them tough competition on the virtual pitch.

Man City vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Goalkeepers comparison

Man City's Ederson (87 Diving, 91 Kicking) has the upper hand over Nick Pope (85 Reflexes and 82 Diving) in several aspects including reflexes, ball kicking, diving, and more.

Man City vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Tactics and formation comparison

Man City and Newcastle preset tactics in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)

Man City follows a 4-3-3 Holding formation featuring a short passing build-up and a high defensive approach. Their CDM acts as the pivot player between the defense and attack line.

Similarly, Newcastle also operates on a 4-3-3 Holding formation. However, they change their build-up style from balanced to defensive and vice-versa, based on the situation at hand. The Magpies also use the CDM as their pivot player on the virtual pitch.

Man City vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Final verdict

Considering the overall attributes of all players in the starting XI, gamers should opt for Man City to get the best results on the virtual field. The Blues have an upper hand over the Magpies in all areas, including the attack, midfield, and defense.

