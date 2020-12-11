Man runs over Xbox Series X with car in viral clip; it’s hard to watch!

A man recently posted a video on YouTube where he ran over his Xbox Series X with a car, and the clip went viral.

Apparently, he was teaching his sons a lesson. He put the console just below his Porsche’s tires as his sons were not “cleaning their rooms.” The reasons for his extreme actions were not revealed, but this article tries to decode that based on the video.

The man went ahead and crushed the Xbox Series X into pieces. He destroyed the console several times to ensure that it did not survive to live another day..

Man was unhappy with sons excessive gaming, crushed their Xbox Series X

Allegedly, the man got frustrated with his sons, who were spending a bit too much time playing video games. Tired of this troublesome habit and their subsequent refusal to clean their room, the father decided to get rid of the Xbox Series X once and for all.

As seen in the video, he placed the console just below his car’s heavy tires. He then ran all over the gadget, as it gave way and broke into numerous pieces almost immediately.

However, the father was not entirely satisfied and decided that the broken console deserved to be stomped again by his car. He gave it another go and ran over it once more!

The man appeared to be under the opinion that his son’s lives were getting negatively affected due to the amount of time they spent playing games on the console. This allegedly led him to take this extreme step.

Image via Impact, YouTube

His reaction seemed borne out of frustration, though some may say they were hugely useful, as the man would not have to think about his sons misusing or overusing the Xbox Series X again. The console was in too many pieces to be saved!