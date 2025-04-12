Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is an exciting upcoming action RPG title set to be released globally on April 17, 2025, and is already available for pre-orders. Developed as a Metroidvania-style title, this game falls under the category of a souls-like, which is often believed to be one of the hardest video game genres. But what are the platforms that the game will be available on? Let's take a look.
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree will be releasing on all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will also be releasing on Nintendo Switch. However, unfortunately, the game will not be available for older generation of consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Since the game is available for Windows PC, it goes without saying that it will also be available for handheld gaming consoles like Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, MSI Claw, etc.
That said, if you are planning to enjoy this title on PC, read further to check if your PC can run the game or not.
System requirements to run Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree on PC
Considering the standards of today's video games, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is not a very demanding title. You will only need 8GB of RAM to run this game. However, for the best experience possible, it is suggested you use 16GB of RAM. As far as the GPU is concerned, you will need a GTX 1060, an AMD RX 480, or higher. If you want to enjoy the game at the highest settings, you will need an RTX 2070 or RX 6600 XT.
The exact system requirements of the game are mentioned below:
Minimum System Requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or similar
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD RX 480 or similar
- DirectX: Version 12
Recommended System Requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or similar
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 8 GB or RX 6600 XT or similar
- DirectX: Version 12
