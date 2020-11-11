Marinating your friends in Among Us

Marinating is a new strategy that impostors have been using in Among Us to mark themselves safe in the game.

This strategy was used initially by DisguisedToast on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she joined his lobby for a game of Among Us a few days ago. Since then, many players have been using this strategy in Among Us, especially in slow-paced games.

"I would never marinate a congresswoman."



- Disguised Toast, moments after marinating a congresswoman — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) October 21, 2020

How and when to marinate your friends in Among Us?

Before moving on to anything else, players need to understand what marinating is in Among Us. Marinating refers to the strategy impostors use to convince other crewmates that they are safe by staying close to one crewmate for most of the duration of the game.

If an imposter marinates correctly, the crewmate will defend the impostor, often even saving them from being evicted. So how does one marinate a crewmate effectively?

Before marinating anyone, it's important to note whom to marinate. Once the target is locked and loaded, the impostor will have to stick to the player and fake tasks while the crewmate completes the tasks. This also provides the impostor with a fair chance of disposing of the crewmate if both players are alone and out of sight.

If the other impostor is playing slowly, chances are you might need to call an emergency meeting and strategize. Impostors can use this meeting as an excuse to reaffirm that they were with the crewmate while completing tasks.

This marks the impostor as safe and allows them to easily progress through the game. While using this strategy is wise, players should be smart enough to not abuse it too much by making obvious kills.

Sometimes, the only way to kill someone is by going out of everyone's vision and killing them before self-reporting. If the marinating is done well, then the impostor can get away with a kill easily. However, if the playgroup knows about this strategy, then the impostor may get called out quite easily.