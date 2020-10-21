Among Us: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulls in nearly 430k concurrent views, encourages voting through the stream

Among Us has emerged as one of the most popular games recently, with various reasons cited. This game was released back in 2018, but has recently been taken up by notable streamers, mainstream gamers, and celebrities. Among Us has a simple plot, making it impossible for players to trust their teammates, and was the most-viewed game on Twitch for weeks together.

Among Us has been streamed by a host of notable streamers, including Snoop Dogg, PewDiePie, Ninja, and Pokimane. In a nutshell, if there is a prominent streamer out there, he/she has probably broadcasted this game in the last few weeks.

Image Credits: Screen Rant

Recently, we saw a very surprising personality make her Among Us debut on Twitch, and ended up garnering a whopping 430k concurrent viewers!

Among Us: Congresswoman AOC pulls in thousands, encourages voting

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an American politician serving as the US Representative for New York's 14th congressional district. Currently 31, she was the youngest woman ever to serve at the United States Congress, at the age of 29. She is a democratic socialist, and is one of the most popular emerging politicians of current times.

Yesterday, i.e., 20th October, she posted the following on Twitter. As seen, she noted that she hadn’t quite played the game, and wanted some people to play against.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Almost immediately, popular content creators like Pokimane and Keemstar responded, with varying degrees of excitement. While the former said it would be an honor to play with the congresswoman, Keemstar felt she would not be the ideal person to play with.

Image Credits: AOC, Twitter

Other creators such as Myth, Valkyrae, DrLupo, and Hasan Piker were all happy to oblige, which made for quite an interesting line-up.

Further, US House candidate Ilhan Omar also joined in on the act, and the group ended up playing for more than three hours!

It was such a blast.



Super grateful to @AOC @hasanthehun and all the amazing gamers for a fun night. Poggers (am I using that right?). S/o to @isaiah_kb for my set up.



Follow us on twitch, I will be back 😉 https://t.co/ASv7E8V7vp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 21, 2020

The official broadcast, AOC’s only one on Twitch till date, ended up earning her over 550k followers, which is simply mind-boggling. According to Twitch Tracker, the stream had almost 430k concurrent viewers, with more than a million unique spectators tuning in to the channel to watch her play Among Us.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

AOC also used this opportunity to encourage Americans to vote at the upcoming Presidential elections.

Watch the stream’s highlights in the video below.

highlights from the @AOC among us stream - my love for this woman knows no bounds 💖 https://t.co/aZErKVAlVw pic.twitter.com/OCa06KMuob — lindsay (@levlinds) October 21, 2020

AOC is the second notable politician in recent times to use Twitch to spread awareness and engage with the general public. In September, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had broken the internet when she appeared on Broxh’s stream.