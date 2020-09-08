Twitch's most wholesome streamer 'Broxh' flicks his hair for the New Zealand Prime Minister

We recently spoke about Twitch streamer 'Broxh', a wood-carver from New Zealand who has garnered over 1.2 million followers on the platform! A majority of the most followed and subscribed Twitch channels inadvertently belong to gamers. However, Broxh has in the past said that the main focus of his streams is to share his knowledge, skills and stories about whakairo, which is the Māori art of wood carving.

In addition to intricate wood-carving, he sometimes streams games such as World of Warcraft and Fortnite. However, he is most popular due to his polite demeanor and wholesomeness. Unlike a plethora of other streamers who habitually demand donations from their viewers, Broxh has openly discouraged people from doing so.

As you can see in the video below, he once tried to return money from a donor, and asked him to hold on to it and use it for his family.

Regardless, we recently reported that Broxh surprised his viewers by managing to get New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to attend one of his streams.

'Broxh' flicks his hair for the New Zealand Prime Minister

During the stream, we saw the country's premier talk about various 'trends' that she was a stranger to. However, as she explained, she did know what 'dabbing' was, and went on to perform the step for thousands of Broxh's viewers. Of course, this is only one of the many 'cool things' the 40-year-old has been known for doing.

The dab was not the only hilarious incident that came out of this unique collaboration. As the stream went on, the two spoke about Broxh's trademark 'hair-flicks' that he performs on popular demand. The streamer broke into a boyish grin and asked whether his guest had seen them. When she said yes, Broxh's broke into an even bigger smile!

As he looked reluctant, Ardern turned to his viewers and asked:

"Does anyone else want to see a hair-flick? I mean, how long's it been since we've had one?"

She further inquired that he must have washed and blow-dried his hair before her visit, which was all it took for Broxh to bring out his moves.

He went on to flick his hair twice and explained how the trend had initially begun. Overall, it was a wholesome and hilarious interaction between two unlikely personalities.