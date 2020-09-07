Watch: NZ Prime Minister makes surprise Twitch appearance; the internet reacts

While Twitch began primarily as a gaming platform, various types of streamers have emerged on it over the years. There are IRL streamers who engage with fans for hours together, and Vloggers like Robcdee, who stream their own experiences. There are also cooking channels, and various pranksters who have gained traction on Twitch.

'Broxh_' is a woodcarver from New Zealand who has more than 1.2 million followers on Twitch. According to Dexerto, he is the most' wholesome streamer' on the platform. He is referred to as the 'Bob Ross' of carving, and calls his fans whānau', which is a local term for 'extended family'. The streamer is known for his intricate wood carving, and has attempted to refund his subscribers on his own accord several times.

Image Credits: ItsTwitch, YouTube

In a recent stream, a very surprising guest made an appearance on his channel, and well, had Twitter in splits.

Watch: NZ Prime Minister makes surprise Twitch appearance

It was Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, who unsuspecting viewers found on Broxh_'s stream. The politician made her way towards the camera, but wasn't sure which way it was facing. As you can see in the clip below, she thought that the streamer's camera was facing the driveway, and went in too close to the lens. She realized what was happening fairly quickly, and apologized to the streamer for giving his viewers an 'extreme close-up'.

world first: a prime minister dabs for twitch chat pic.twitter.com/mw6RRzUl24 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 7, 2020

The Prime Minister then went on to describe the various new trends that she is basically a stranger to. Among them was dabbing, and she explained that she did not know what a dab was, and went on to perform the move in front of Broxh_'s thousands of viewers.

Needless to say, people on Twitch were taken for surprise, and were extremely happy for Broxh_. One Twitter user even called Jacinda Ardern the 'coolest PM ever'.

Image Credits: Rod Breslau, Twitter

Some others were merely sad that they had missed the rather interesting stream.

Image Credits: Rod Breslau, Twitter

It was the first time a country leader was found dabbing on a Twitch stream, and Twitter was surprised.

Image Credits: Rod Breslau, Twitter

Others thought the incident was extremely wholesome, and decided to move to New Zealand, once and for all: