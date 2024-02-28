Mario vs. Donkey Kong review: A charming, fun, and delightful old-school platformer

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is, hands down, the best platformer game I've played this year so far. While it might not reach the same heights as some of my other favorite 2D Mario games, like Super Mario Wonder and Mario Maker 2, it still is an excellent addition to the ever-growing roster of Mario-themed platformers. And honestly, more Mario never hurts.

Coming from someone who sank more than a couple hundred hours of his life into Mario Maker 2 and adored the 2D Mario games in general, Mario vs. Donkey Kong surprised me in ways I never really expected. Although, on paper, it's a remaster of a Game Boy title, it's much more than just that.

As someone who missed out on the game's original GBA version, I'm glad Nintendo took their time to remaster this classic. Not only did they touch up the visuals to make it look appealing on the Nintendo Switch, but they also made some fantastic new additions, bringing it closer to some of the best Nintendo flagships.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: An old-school platformer with a modern touch

Visuals and presentation

If there's one aspect that Nintendo games almost always get right, it's the presentation. I admit that the Pokemon games, especially the most recent ones, did fumble in that department. However, when it comes to other Nintendo flagships, i.e., Mario, Zelda, Splatoon, and even Kirby, the presentation and art style are always the highlights.

Say what you will, but the 2D Mario games' art style on Nintendo Switch is genuinely impressive (Image via Nintendo)

Unsurprisingly, that aspect also holds true for Mario vs. Donkey Kong. For the most part, the game is a 1:1 remake of the Game Boy Advance version, but the art style is altered slightly, bringing the game much closer to the modern Nintendo Wii/ Switch games.

Often, some of my friends mistake the game for Super Mario Wonder, which I won't fault them for since both look quite alike, minus the "Mario turning into an elephant" part, obviously. I should also mention the soundtrack, which, as most 2D Mario games go, is absolutely perfect in Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

Gameplay and levels

Now, to get to the real fun stuff. Mario vs. Donkey Kong's gameplay is almost identical to the Game Boy Advance original, at least in terms of how it feels. While I never played the original myself, one of my colleagues has, and he speaks very highly of that game. Having played the remaster, I can certainly understand why.

Boss fight against the titular toy-stealing gorilla in Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Image via Nintendo)

The gameplay here is plain and simple: 2D Mario at its absolute best, with a few major twists, of course, keeping it somewhat different from the traditional Super Mario games. The gameplay here essentially revolves around you going through multi-phase levels, collecting key items to progress.

However, unlike the Super Mario games, the levels here are divided into different types, with some having you collect keys and gift boxes to progress to the next areas and others requiring you to guide "mini-Mario" action figures across hazardous terrain. Lastly, there are a few boss levels where Mario goes toe-to-toe against DK himself.

Progression and level design

As for progression, it's a typical Mario affair: collect everything in the level and complete the final objective, be it to grab the stolen mini-Mario figurine or escort them through a maze, and viola, you have a high score. To be fair, there isn't a scoring system here. Instead, the endgame is to collect all collectibles in a level before you reach the exit.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong offers more than 100 unique and extremely fun levels (Image via Nintendo)

What impressed me the most about Mario vs. Donkey Kong is the sheer creativity of the levels on offer. It shouldn't be surprising for anyone who has played even a single 2D Mario game on the Switch. Still, Mario vs. Donkey Kong will feel like an entirely fresh experience, especially if you haven't played the GBA original.

I genuinely enjoyed almost every single level the game offers, and there were more than 100 of these highly curated levels to go through. Yes, a few odd ones felt a bit lacking in terms of challenge and felt like treading the same ground as previous levels, albeit with a different coat of paint and enemy patrols.

Getting the "Perfect" score is the prime objective here (Image via Nintendo)

However, overall, Mario vs. Donkey Kong felt like a game that will scratch that 2D Mario game itch you may have after completing Super Mario Wonder.

Few shortcomings

Although I enjoyed everything Mario vs. Donkey Kong has to offer, a few things did irk me, not to the level of being game-breaking, but something that left me wanting more. Firstly, the biggest issue that I faced during my time with the game was the lack of any real challenge, with most of the levels being, well, extremely easy.

Despite my complaints, I had a blast playing Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Switch (Image via Nintendo)

I don't consider myself someone who's too skilled at platformers, and even I could get past most levels in Mario vs. Donkey Kong with relative ease. While it isn't an inherent negative, it certainly felt jarring to me, especially after having played games like Super Mario Wonder.

Lastly, another major issue I faced with the game was it crashing on my Nintendo Switch during the first couple of hours of gameplay. While it did stabilize after the first few hours, it did feel odd, considering the kind of polish Nintendo's games are known for; well, apart from the modern Pokemon games, that is.

Verdict

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a fantastic platformer and another major benchmark on how to properly remake a classic without deviating too far from what made the original special. While the levels on offer might feel lacking in terms of challenge, the sheer variety and quantity of them do make the game worth playing.

Whether you're a fan of the GBA original or are looking for a laidback and fun platformer to play in short bursts, you just can't go wrong with Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

Despite not being a big fan of Nintendo's games, I regularly find myself gravitating toward this one. For me, it's the perfect game to end the day with. It's among those few exceptional experiences, like The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, that make getting the Nintendo Switch worth it.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

The scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: Nintendo Switch (Review copy provided by Nintendo)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Developer(s): Nintendo

Publisher(s): Nintendo

Release date: February 16, 2024