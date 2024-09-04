Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) Crystal Cleansing Realm event: Schedule, rewards, and participation requirements

The new Crystal Cleansing Realm event in Marvel Contest of Champions is a group objective in which players have to work together to open 1 billion crystals. Every crystal you open helps the community reach this goal, and as milestones are met, you’ll earn numerous rewards, including extra crystals, special profile badges, and important in-game items.
In this article, we'll cover all the details of the Marvel Contest of Champions Crystal Cleansing Realm event, including its rewards, schedule, and participation requirements.
Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) Crystal Cleansing Realm event schedule
The MCOC Crystal Cleansing Realm Event will run from September 4 to October 9, 2024. During this time, every crystal you open will add points to the total tally. The collective effort of the Summoners will push towards the final milestone of 1 billion crystals opened.
All rewards of Crystal Cleansing Realm event
Milestones are set at every 33 million crystals opened. When a milestone is reached, new rewards are unlocked for everyone. These rewards include extra crystals, profile badges, titles, and useful resources for the game.
The list of rewards for each milestone is mentioned below:
- Milestone 1: Title
- Milestone 2: 150 Units
- Milestone 3: 25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 4: Profile Badge
- Milestone 5: 2 Level 1 Revives
- Milestone 6: 25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 7: 5,000 5-Star Hero Crystal Shards
- Milestone 8: Profile Badge
- Milestone 9: 25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 10: 3 Level 1 Revives
- Milestone 11: 25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 12: Profile Badge
- Milestone 13: 2 Level 2 Revives
- Milestone 14: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 15: 150 Units
- Milestone 16: 1 Mythic Crystal
- Milestone 17: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 18: Profile Badge
- Milestone 19: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 20: 2,500 6-Star Hero Crystal Shards
- Milestone 21: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 22: Profile Badge
- Milestone 23: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 24: 3 Level 2 Revives
- Milestone 25: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 26: Profile Badge
- Milestone 27: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 28: 1,000 7-Star Hero Crystal Shards
- Milestone 29: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust
- Milestone 30: 1 Exalted Crystal, Profile Badge, Title
Participation requirements
To help with the Crystal Cleansing Event, players need to reach a minimum goal, which is one-millionth of the milestone points. You can do this by opening Daily and 4-Hour crystals available in the game.
