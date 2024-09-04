Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) Crystal Cleansing Realm event: Schedule, rewards, and participation requirements

The new Crystal Cleansing Realm event in Marvel Contest of Champions is a group objective in which players have to work together to open 1 billion crystals. Every crystal you open helps the community reach this goal, and as milestones are met, you’ll earn numerous rewards, including extra crystals, special profile badges, and important in-game items.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In this article, we'll cover all the details of the Marvel Contest of Champions Crystal Cleansing Realm event, including its rewards, schedule, and participation requirements.

Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) Crystal Cleansing Realm event schedule

The MCOC Crystal Cleansing Realm Event will run from September 4 to October 9, 2024. During this time, every crystal you open will add points to the total tally. The collective effort of the Summoners will push towards the final milestone of 1 billion crystals opened.

All rewards of Crystal Cleansing Realm event

Milestones are set at every 33 million crystals opened. When a milestone is reached, new rewards are unlocked for everyone. These rewards include extra crystals, profile badges, titles, and useful resources for the game.

The list of rewards for each milestone is mentioned below:

Milestone 1: Title

Title Milestone 2: 150 Units

150 Units Milestone 3: 25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust Milestone 4: Profile Badge

Profile Badge Milestone 5: 2 Level 1 Revives

2 Level 1 Revives Milestone 6: 25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust Milestone 7: 5,000 5-Star Hero Crystal Shards

5,000 5-Star Hero Crystal Shards Milestone 8: Profile Badge

Profile Badge Milestone 9: 25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust Milestone 10: 3 Level 1 Revives

3 Level 1 Revives Milestone 11: 25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 1 Primordial Dust Milestone 12: Profile Badge

Profile Badge Milestone 13: 2 Level 2 Revives

2 Level 2 Revives Milestone 14: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust Milestone 15: 150 Units

150 Units Milestone 16: 1 Mythic Crystal

1 Mythic Crystal Milestone 17: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust Milestone 18: Profile Badge

Profile Badge Milestone 19: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust Milestone 20: 2,500 6-Star Hero Crystal Shards

2,500 6-Star Hero Crystal Shards Milestone 21: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust Milestone 22: Profile Badge

Profile Badge Milestone 23: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust Milestone 24: 3 Level 2 Revives

3 Level 2 Revives Milestone 25: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust Milestone 26: Profile Badge

Profile Badge Milestone 27: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust Milestone 28: 1,000 7-Star Hero Crystal Shards

1,000 7-Star Hero Crystal Shards Milestone 29: 25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust

25 Tier 2 Primordial Dust Milestone 30: 1 Exalted Crystal, Profile Badge, Title

Participation requirements

To help with the Crystal Cleansing Event, players need to reach a minimum goal, which is one-millionth of the milestone points. You can do this by opening Daily and 4-Hour crystals available in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!