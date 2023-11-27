Marvel Future Fight brings new heroes for Loki season 2, skills, and more

Developer Netmarble is bringing plenty of fresh content to Marvel Future Fight with the ongoing Black Friday event and upcoming v955 update. The latest update will supposedly revisit Loki Season 2 for a new hero and many of these new contents. The title has also recently released a Marvel-inspired patch update to celebrate the Captain Marvel sequel.

Penned by David Parker, one of the best storytellers in the Marvel comics universe, the Netmarble title has an engaging storyline to it. The blockbuster mobile role-playing game (RPG) crossed 50 million downloads within two years of its launch and aims for further success with the latest Marvel: Future Fight v955 update.

Will Sylvie make an appearance in Marvel Future Fight? Here is everything you need to know

Marvel Future Fight is set to introduce new Loki Season 2-inspired heroes and hero skins in the title. While the god of mischief has always been present in the title, the new version brings an all-new costume for the champion.

The new Loki costume is currently on sale in the Marvel Universe and Uniform Room and is available for 875 Crystals (in-game currency).

However, the new Marvel Future Fight v955 brings some more incredible additions to the title. Sylvie also joins the god of mischief as a playable character in the title. She will be a Universal-type hero with unique skills. Sylvie will be able to boost Ally’s Mind Resist by 50% while buffing some other stats as well.

With the latest changes, Loki will move up in the tier list and be placed in the fourth tier, while Sylvie, flaunting her new Ultimate Skill, will climb up to Tier 3.

What is the Black Friday event in Marvel Future Fight?

Netmarble brings a sale in the in-game shop to celebrate Black Friday with the Agents. Having launched on November 24, 2023, the event offers loads of freebies for completing different tasks. You can get the Transcend Potential champion for logging into the title before November 28, 2023 (i.e., the scheduled end of the event).

The Black Friday event made it easier for gamers to Fight the World Boss and obtain Uniforms and Dimensional Chests as the sale price greatly reduced the total in-game currency required to get them.

Marvel Future Fight v955 has also adjusted some champions’ powers to make the game interesting. Check out other game-related updates here.