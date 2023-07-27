Marvel Future Fight War of the Realms update: New uniforms, tier upgrades, and more

Marvel Future Fight received a significant update, version 920, from the developers at Netmarble. It features fresh content, new uniforms, and highly anticipated tier upgrades. Players will be able to experience a new range inspired by the storyline of the War of the Realms comic. It starts when the dark elf Malekith waged war against the universe and destroyed 10 realms.

Assembling powerful heroes, players should stop the monsters from conquering the Earth and all the realms. War of the Realms also debuted a new Future Pass season, which contains Normal, Legendary, and Mythical rewards. Additionally, Netmarble introduced a new filter system and fixed some bugs. That said, this article details all new content in Marvel Future Fight's latest update.

New uniforms in Marvel Future Fight War of the Realms

War of the Realms promotional image. (Image via Netmarble)

Marvel Future Fight debuts four uniforms for The great all-father, Odin, the dangerous sorceress, Enchantress, the powerful autocrat Malekith, and the warrior of Asgard, Angela. Here are the details of each Marvel Future Fight uniform:

Odin's Avengers 1,000,000 BC uniform

Odin in Avengers 1,000,000 BC Uniform. (Image via Netmarble)

Type: Universal

Universal Side: Super Hero

Super Hero Purchase Price: 1,500 (Sale)

1,500 (Sale) Ability: Command and Energy Projection

Enchantress' War of the Realms uniform

Enchantress in War of the Realms Uniform. (Image via Netmarble)

Type: Blast

Blast Side: Super Villain

Super Villain Purchase Price: 1,050 (Sale)

1,050 (Sale) Ability: Magic and Mind

Malekith's War of the Realms uniform

Malekith in War of the Realms Uniformm. (Image via Netmarble)

Type: Blast

Blast Side: Super Villain

Super Villain Purchase Price: 1,050 (Sale)

1,050 (Sale) Ability: Pure Evil and Symbiote

Angela's Asgard's Assassin uniform

Angela in Asgard's Assassin Uniform. (Image via Netmarble)

Type: Universal

Universal Side: Super Hero

Super Hero Purchase Price: 1,050 (Sale)

1,050 (Sale) Ability: Weapons Master

All these four uniforms will be available to purchase from the Marvel Future Fight shop at a discounted price. The offer was introduced as a part of the July Update Celebration Event, which will last until August 1, 2023.

Moreover, upgrading these four uniforms until August 8, 2023, will reward several items. Boosting their rank to Rare will reward 50 Uniform Upgrade Kits, and Legendary will provide 100 Uniform Upgrade Kits in this RPG title.

Tier upgrades

Rewards for upgrading tiers. (Image via Netmarble)

The new update of this free-to-play title will allow players to upgrade tiers of Odin and Enchantress even further. While Odin is now upgradable to Tier 4, Enchantress can upgrade to Tier 3. After upgrading, Odin will unlock a new Striker Skill - Odin’s Blessing. On the other hand, Enchantress will unlock a new Striker Skill - Irresistible Charm.

Players upgrading the All-father's tier to four will receive a 200 Titan Component Pack as a Hero Growth Bonus. Upgrading Enchantress’ tier to three will be rewarded with 200 Rank 1 Black Anti-Matter in this Marvel mobile game.

Malekith and Ulik will now possess the Awaken and Transcend potential. The former will unlock the Striker Skill - Hateful Darkness, and Ulik will unlock Troll’s Bellow Ultimate Skill. Awakening Malekith and Ulik rewards 200 Rank 1 Black Anti-Matter and 20 Level 5 Uniform EXP Chip. Players have until August 8, 2023, to achieve the upgrades and claim the rewards in Marvel Future Fight.

In addition to these new contents, a 7-Day Check-In event lasts until August 4, 2023, to reward new items daily. Navigating heroes will be easy with the new filter system in this latest update. Marvel Future Fight players can easily find heroes with specific roles using the filter.