10 gods from Marvel & DC that people worship in real-life

Comic books are dominated not only by heroes but also by powerful gods. While many of these divine spirits join the team of superheroes to fight evil, some of them cross over to the evil side. For the deities, their power comes supreme whether they are benevolent or megalomaniacs.

Both DC and Marvel stories have exploited the concept of gods from different religions. While most superheroes are religious, the scientists among them have also collaborated or battled with the divine spirits. Many storylines present spiritual idols threatening the lives of common people. It is during these times that superheroes need to fight spiritual beings to save the people.

As proof of the power that comic book characters have over their readers, some of the powerful beings of the books – either from DC or Marvel Comics – have great significance in real life. Moreover, readers and fans have come to worship some of these deities in real-life.

Disclaimer: This article is not ranked in any particular order.

Zeus, Odin and 8 more gods of the DC and Marvel universes who have relevance in real-life

1) The Presence

The Presence is one of the most powerful deities (Image via DC Comics)

This is the ultimate godly power in DC Comics. There have been very few appearances of this character in comic books. However, many characters and storylines make references to The Presence. Anything and everything is possible with this powerful spirit-like being.

2) Mistress Death

Death goddess is both powerful and dark (Image via Marvel and Marvel Database)

As an embodiment of demise, Mistress Death is one of the most powerful deities in the Marvel universe. Her chief goal is to seek the death of all beings and things. Moreover, she wants to return the universe to the void that was present before creation started. She courts negative and destructive characters such as Thanos and Deadpool. However, she was forced to side with the heroes to defeat threats like Thanos, who did not follow her plan.

3) Gaea

Gaea is the bountiful deity of Earth (Image via Marvel and Pinterest)

The powerful Earth goddess is the protector of all beings alive. From the tiniest beings to the mighty Zeus, Gaea protects and nurtures all. While the source of her power is life and renewal, she is a good negotiator for peace. She has helped Odin and cared for Zeus.

4) Odin

Odin is the father figure who is the ruler of Asgard (Image via Marvel)

Odin is an all-father figure from the Marvel universe. Belonging to the mythical land of Asgard, this almost timeless character is very powerful. Reigning over his land for aeons, Odin and his sons have the power to come back even if killed.

5) High Father

𝕊𝕒𝕚𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕓𝕖 @Saiyanobe23G Marvel connoisseur @DTobi98 Odin vs High Father Odin vs High Father https://t.co/Lo39NFxSVY High father is canonically the strongest New God in New Genesis which makes him stronger than Darkseid since he also has a better connection with The Source. New Gods are incredibly broken since they’re the reason why DC’s Cosmology is so expansive. Highfather wins extreme diff. twitter.com/DTobi98/status… High father is canonically the strongest New God in New Genesis which makes him stronger than Darkseid since he also has a better connection with The Source. New Gods are incredibly broken since they’re the reason why DC’s Cosmology is so expansive. Highfather wins extreme diff. twitter.com/DTobi98/status…

High Father is one of the new gods presented by DC Comics. He is strong enough to fight powerful villains such as Darkseid. While he wields power from the source of power, he is also a good negotiator. This immortal character makes him one of the divine spirits of the DC universe.

6) Zeus

Ruler of Olympus, Zeus has an imposing personality (Image via Pixabay and Pinterest)

Apart from being the king of gods who resides in Olympus, Zeus is also the deity of thunder, sky, justice, law and order. This Greek mythical deity has a huge presence in DC Comics. From Action Comics to the stories of Wonder Woman, Zeus has played significant roles – sometimes as Wonder Woman’s father and occasionally as her ally.

7) Hercules

MMM🕴️💯 @MannersMaketh12



Guess what In the MCU it's different, He jokes around with the cheesy dialogues & Kidnaps children or women from New Agard to threaten Thor Lol . @TheHercAboveAll Hercules is one of the strongest characters in Marvel comicsGuess what In the MCU it's different, He jokes around with the cheesy dialogues & Kidnaps children or women from New Agard to threaten Thor Lol @TheHercAboveAll Hercules is one of the strongest characters in Marvel comics Guess what In the MCU it's different, He jokes around with the cheesy dialogues & Kidnaps children or women from New Agard to threaten Thor Lol 😆.

Both Marvel and DC have taken mythological stories to create their own versions of this character. This deity of power and resilience happens to be a superhero in Marvel Comics. Capable of taking on tough challenges and completing difficult tasks, Hercules in the Marvel world is both a superhero and a deity. Unfortunately, the DC version is depicted as a villain.

8) Ares

Ares is a Greek deity depicted in Marvel and DC Comics (Image via Marvel and DC)

Originally the Greek god of war, Ares has been represented in both DC and Marvel universes. The Marvel version is a warrior and an anti-hero. Moreover, as a spiritual idol, the DC version does more justice by presenting Ares as omnipresent.

9) Thor

Thor is most famous among Marvel character as an Avenger (Image via Marvel)

Thor made it to this list as the son of Odin and a demigod himself. He is Marvel’s god of thunder and has immense power. As part of the Avengers, he brings divine power and magic to the team of fighters. Though other comic book franchises have their versions of the divine thunder, Thor is by far the most popular.

10) Poseidon

Poseidon is the well-known Greek deity of the seas (Image via League of Comic Geeks and DC Database)

Poseidon is a Greek god and represents horses, earthquakes and the sea. Introduced in Flash Comics #9, he is often shown as an ally to Wonder Woman. However, his son, Triton, was an Aquaman villain and was killed by Wonder Woman. In some of the stories, this god of the sea sides with other deities such as Zeus and Hades.

Apart from the ones listed above, many more Greek, Norse, and Hindu divine characters have been depicted or recreated in Marvel and DC Comics. A host of Greek divine beings find a mention in the Wonder Woman stories since she has a divine origin as a demigod. On the other hand, Marvel Comics takes references from both Norse and Greek mythology.

