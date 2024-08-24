Marvel Future Fight Hero Pursuit (August 2024): Event details, rewards, and more

Marvel Future Fight, the popular superhero-themed mobile video game, brings back the Hero Pursuit event, offering players a chance to earn a variety of exciting rewards. As players complete laps, they will earn various rewards, each lap bringing new and enticing prizes.

Here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Future Fight Hero Pursuit event.

Marvel Future Fight Hero Pursuit event

The Hero Pursuit event in Marvel Future Fight is an engaging mini-game where players take on the role of a hero to chase down a villain and earn rewards. In this game, Spiderman and Black Cat, i.e., the hero and villain, respectively, move based on dice rolls. Players can capture the villain and earn rewards by catching up with them using the hero. The event will be active until 8:30 PM IST on August 27, 2024.

Marvel Future Fight Hero Pursuit event (Image via Netmarble Monster)

Key elements of the game include

Stark Tower : Landing on this tile moves the hero directly to the villain’s tile.

: Landing on this tile moves the hero directly to the villain’s tile. Incident Tile: Landing on this tile grants you 1 additional dice roll.

The game features multiple laps, with each lap offering unique rewards. This event has expanded from the previous eight laps to 10. Here’s a breakdown of the rewards:

Complete 1 Lap : 100 Energy Points and Essence of Dimension x60

: 100 Energy Points and Essence of Dimension x60 Complete 2 Laps : 60 Boost Points and Titan Component Pack x80

: 60 Boost Points and Titan Component Pack x80 Complete 3 Laps : Biometrics x100 and Soul of the Faltine x50

: Biometrics x100 and Soul of the Faltine x50 Complete 4 Laps : Essence of Dimension x60 and Cosmic Cube Fragments x80

: Essence of Dimension x60 and Cosmic Cube Fragments x80 Complete 5 Laps : Titan Component Pack x60 and Life Seed x50

: Titan Component Pack x60 and Life Seed x50 Complete 6 Laps : Cosmic Cube Fragments x60 and Carbonadium x50

: Cosmic Cube Fragments x60 and Carbonadium x50 Complete 7 Laps : Soul of the Faltine x40 and Selector: 60x Carbonium, 40x Life Seed, 50x Soul of the Faltine (choose one)

: Soul of the Faltine x40 and Selector: 60x Carbonium, 40x Life Seed, 50x Soul of the Faltine (choose one) Complete 8 Laps : Life Seed x40 and Selector: 60x Carbonium, 40x Life Seed, 50x Soul of the Faltine (choose one)

: Life Seed x40 and Selector: 60x Carbonium, 40x Life Seed, 50x Soul of the Faltine (choose one) Complete 9 Laps : Carbonadium x40 and Selector: 60x Carbonium, 40x Life Seed, 50x Soul of the Faltine (choose one)

: Carbonadium x40 and Selector: 60x Carbonium, 40x Life Seed, 50x Soul of the Faltine (choose one) Complete 10 Laps: Odin's Blessing chest and Selector: Odin's Blessing (choose one)

Hero Pursuit event rewards (Image via Netmarble Monster)

How to play the Hero Pursuit event?

Follow the below steps to play the Marvel Future Fight Hero Pursuit event:

Step 1 : Open the game on your device.

: Open the game on your device. Step 2 : Tap on the "Hero Pursuit" banner at the bottom right of the main screen.

: Tap on the "Hero Pursuit" banner at the bottom right of the main screen. Step 3 : Roll the dice to move Spiderman.

: Roll the dice to move Spiderman. Step 4: Move Spiderman to catch Black Cat by landing on the same tile.

Move Spiderman to catch Black Cat by landing on the same tile. Step 5: Finish laps to earn rewards.

Keep playing to complete all 10 laps and collect all the exciting rewards. Marvel Future Fight regularly brings these engaging events to keep players entertained, and the Hero Pursuit event is one of the easiest to complete while earning great prizes.

