Marvel Future Fight World Boss Legend event: Event details, duration, and rewards

Popular mobile RPG Marvel Future Fight has released a new limited-time event titled World Boss Legend. It went live on August 20, 2024, at 7:00 PDT and will run until August 27, 2024, at 6:59 PDT. By participating in this event, players will have the chance to win some exciting rewards.

Released around a decade ago, Marvel Future Fight continues to dominate the mobile gaming space with action-packed gameplay and Marvel-themed heroes. The latest event will include a new World Boss and playable characters.

Let's delve deeper to learn more about the World Boss Legend event.

Marvel Future Fight World Boss Legend event explained in detail

Fight hordes of enemies in Marvel Future Fight (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble, the developers of Marvel Future Fight, has brought back the World Boss Legend event. It was launched for the first time in April 2024 to celebrate the game's ninth anniversary. At the time, two popular characters were introduced in the event - Black Swan and Thanos.

Trending

Similarly, this time, World Boss Legend will allow players to participate in some spectacular battles in the game. The developers have reintroduced this event to ensure that players have a fun and thrilling time while attempting to complete the challenges.

The event will run for a few days wherein players must fight their opponents to earn valuable rewards in the game. They can look forward to facing off against formidable foes and strategizing against these new additions in a world full of Marvel heroes.

To play this event, players will need to clear the story 3-3 Chaos Descends and own more than three 3-star characters. One of the most appealing aspects of World Boss Legend is the improved rewards system.

Players can earn higher-grade loot, including exclusive items and resources, by defeating World Bosses. A special reward called Odin's Blessing also awaits players taking part in battles twice a day.

With new content, improved rewards, and a celebratory atmosphere, they should feel encouraged to dive into the game and take part in the quests.

Marvel Future Fight is available worldwide and can be played on iOS and Android devices.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Marvel Future Fight-related updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!