Marvel Future Fight September update v1030: Livestream schedule, rewards, and more 

Marvel Future Fight September update is on the brink of release, and excitement for the game-changing patch is building among fans. The v1030 promises to bring a wealth of new content, including two new Marvel characters teased by the developers through mysterious shadows. The update will be officially unveiled during an upcoming livestream event, where players can first look at the exciting features and improvements.

During the Marvel Future Fight September update livestream, fans will not only get detailed insights into the September update but also have the chance to earn exclusive in-game rewards. This article will cover the livestream schedule, the rewards on offer, and other important details.

Marvel Future Fight September update v1030 schedule

Date and time

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): August 30, 2024, at 6:30 AM

August 30, 2024, at 6:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): August 30, 2024, at 9:00 AM

August 30, 2024, at 9:00 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : August 30, 2024, at 9:00 AM

: August 30, 2024, at 9:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): August 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM

August 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM Korea Standard Time (KST): August 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): August 30, 2024, at 2:00 AM

August 30, 2024, at 2:00 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 30, 2024, at 3:00 AM

August 30, 2024, at 3:00 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): August 30, 2024, at 4:00 AM

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : August 29, 2024, at 6:00 PM

: August 29, 2024, at 6:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 29, 2024, at 7:00 PM

August 29, 2024, at 7:00 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT) : August 29, 2024, at 8:00 PM

: August 29, 2024, at 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 29, 2024, at 9:00 PM

Where to watch

The livestream will be conducted in English on both platforms, ensuring a wide audience can get the latest updates directly from the game's developers.

Rewards for livestream participants

A special coupon code will be revealed at the end of the livestream as an incentive for players to participate. The coupon code will be valid until September 4, 2024, at 7:59 am PDT/ 2:59 pm UTC/ 8:29 pm IST. Players should watch the whole event to make sure they get this special reward.

How to redeem the coupon code

Players can redeem their coupon code using one of the following methods.

1) Original In-Game Redemption

From the Main Lobby Screen, go to Settings > Info > Coupon.

Enter the provided coupon code and collect the reward from your Inbox.

2) New Web-Based Redemption

Visit the Coupon Registration Web Page.

Enter your User ID (PID) along with the coupon code.

Re-login to the game to receive the reward in your Inbox.

It's important to note that the coupon code can only be redeemed once per account, so players must choose one method for redemption.

Checking your user ID

To find your User ID, follow these steps:

Go to the Main Lobby Screen in the game.

Navigate to Settings > Info > ID and use the Copy button to store your ID.

Having this ID is crucial for coupon redemption, especially if using the web-based method.

The Marvel Future Fight September Update will bring lots of new content. The livestream is a great opportunity for players to preview what's coming and earn rewards through coupon codes at the end of the stream.

